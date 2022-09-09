Ferran Torres makes ‘competitive’ claim as he downplays talk of move from Barcelona amid Arsenal interest

Ferran Torres has downplayed talks of a move away from Barcelona despite links to Arsenal, claiming the Spanish side want to “make a competitive team.”

Torres has played for Barcelona for less than a year. The Spaniard moved in January, after a season and a half in England, with Manchester City.

Torres was a valuable asset at City – he scored 16 goals and provided four assists in his 43 games for the club.

However, he was clearly keen to return to Spain, as the star did not see out two seasons before his return. That was to the benefit of Barcelona, though.

The winger assisted a goal in each of his first two league appearances for La Blaugrana. To this point, he has contributed to 15 goals in 30 games at the club.

Torres started 16 of 17 games he was available for in La Liga last season, after overcoming an injury he had when he first joined. Clearly, he has been a valuable asset to the club during his time there.

That has not stopped speculation regarding a move elsewhere, though. Torres was the subject of reported interest – and a bid – from Arsenal during the summer.

The Spaniard, though, has revealed he is not likely to leave his current club any time soon.

“An exit? I have just arrived at Barça!” he said, quoted by 90min.

“It’s a pride that a player like this [Lewandowski] is here, we already know him and we know what kind of player he is. There have been other signings, we are fighting to make a competitive team, which is what Barça deserves.”

Ferran Torres transfer suitable but unlikely

A deal for Torres would no doubt elevate Arsenal’s squad. The winger had the best season of his career – contributing to 12 goals – during his first season in England.

The fact he hit the ground running shows how his game is suited to England.

What’s more, he would add to the quality and the depth of the Gunners’ attack. He would likely rival Gabriel Martinelli for the starting left-wing spot.

However, it seems there is little chance of him moving on any time soon, given his comments. As such, whether or not Arsenal are still interested, it does not seem like Torres is the man for them at the moment.

However, should they continue their top form, stars will be more open to joining in future.