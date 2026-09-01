Julian Alvarez has informed Arsenal of his decision on whether to leave Atletico Madrid and join the Gunners on deadline day after the LaLiga side made clear their repulsion, and with Fabrizio Romano shedding light on the Premier League champions’ efforts to land the Argentine in a British record £130m deal.

The Gunners are desperate to land the former Manchester City man in a massive deal, having chased his signature for much of the summer. Atletico Madrid, who paid €95m (£81.8m, $112m) to sign him two summers ago, have reluctantly accepted the 26-year-old could be sold – but are maintaining their stance that it won’t be to Barcelona.

Accepting their fate, Barcelona have instead agreed a bargain deal to sign Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus instead.

However, despite the clock ticking rapidly towards Tuesday’s 11pm deadline, we revealed on Monday why Arsenal are not yet prepared to give up on Alvarez – and making allowances for a Barcelona transfer clause and ensuring his sizeable entourage all obtain visas could be key to unlocking a deal.

Speaking on Thursday, ‘repulsed’ Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin insists that the Spanish side will never sell to Barcelona while he is still at the club.

Gil Marin said of his £130m-rated striker: “The truth is that it outrages ⁠us even more; we are repulsed by the dishonesty, the lack of ethics, transparency and professionalism, and ​we can only insist that we will not ‌negotiate with Barcelona under any ‌circumstances.

“I have the support of everyone working with me, from shareholders to directors, and ‌the only certain and firm decision is that we will not negotiate with Barcelona under any circumstances. You have my word – the player [Alvarez] will most certainly not be transferred to Barcelona.”

In an update on his YouTube channel on Friday, Italian transfer insider Romano insisted that “this Arsenal scenario should not be underestimated” with Alvarez left with very few options this summer.

“I know I’ve been on this one for a few days and many of you don’t believe it, but I keep telling you that Arsenal are there for Julian Alvarez. Arsenal are there. Arsenal are waiting. Arsenal have their own strategy; I think it’s a real strategy,” Romano stated.

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“It’s not that Arsenal are just there looking at the situation. Arsenal are in the background because obviously Arsenal need to respect the player, his family, his agents, the player decides. So Arsenal can only wait, but at the same time, while they are waiting and while they are in the background, Arsenal are active in the conversations.

“Because Arsenal confirmed, according to my information, to Atletico Madrid that they would be ready to make business. They would be ready to try and reach an agreement. And, financially, selling Gabriel Martinelli, we will see the final fee, if it’s 50, 55, 60, but we are between 50 and 60 million pounds. This extra money, after all the extra money generated by Arsenal in the recent months, gives Arsenal space to do business for Julian Alvarez.

“So Arsenal will be ready to sit at the table with Atletico Madrid and to reach an agreement. Now they are waiting on Julian, and any moment, when it’s just four or five days to go, any moment could be the moment. Because imagine I know football sometimes,s and the market sometimes feels like a completely different world, but it’s real life.

“It’s real people in real life. So if at any moment Julian Alvarez or his agent call Arsenal to tell them ‘okay we want to come because there is no other way’, Arsenal will be ready. So get ready for this scenario because it’s not impossible. Arsenal are there for Julian, and we have to follow the situation,n but this depends on the player.”

He added: “Until today, until tonight, until the recent hours, Julian always said only Barcelona, ‘I want Barcelona, my dream is Barcelona ’, but Arsenal keep waiting and remain on their position. So let’s see what’s going to happen there because Atletico Madrid CEO, even after the Champions League draw, went in public and said something very powerful on the Julian Alvarez situation. He said ‘until and as long as I will be here as Atletico Madrid CEO, forget about Julian Alvarez to Barcelona.

“So not just for this transfer window, he said, as long as I will be the CEO. So that means not just this transfer window but also for the future; the message is very strong. So the message then, when it’s talking about other clubs, he said ‘if he doesn’t want to stay in Madrid, no to Barcelona, but we are open to finding a solution’.

“Guys, the message from Atletico Madrid is very clear: if Julian wants to go to Arsenal, please go. You are free to go. They would love to keep Julian, obviously; Atletico Madrid would love to continue with Julian to have a new chance to continue together. But if Julian wants to go and if Julian will ask to go, they know that Arsenal are there. So, it’s on Julian to decide what he wants to do.

“Let’s see because this Arsenal scenario should not be underestimated.”

Arsenal learn final Alvarez decision

Despite that, El Chringuito TV has insisted on Tuesday that there is no chance of Alvarez leaving the Metropolitano to join Arsenal, explaining why the move has been ‘completely ruled out’.

Journalist Alex Silvestre said: “We met with Arsenal’s sporting management to see if there was even the slightest possibility of him ending up at Arsenal, and they told us no.”

He added: ”It’s almost 100% certain that he won’t leave Atletico de Madrid.”

Alvarez will, however, soon have new competition for his shirt with Atleti after Romano gave his ‘here we go’ over a deal to bring Canadian striker Jonathan David to the club from Juventus.

Romano wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Jonathan David to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Verbal agreement done with Juventus. Initial loan deal with buy option clause for the Canadian striker who’s set to join Atléti as exclusively revealed last week. Atléti will cover more than 50% of the salary.’

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