Premier League • England
Arsenal reach final decision on Hincapie sale as Romano shares plans for January striker signing
Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal will categorically block any approach for Piero Hincapie ahead of the January window, amid strong links to Barcelona, with the journalist adamant Mikel Arteta is planning “no changes” to his back four – but the possibility of an attacking arrival at Emirates Stadium cannot be ruled out.
The reigning Premier League champions face Hull City at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, aiming to secure and potentially extend their position at the top of the table. With eight league wins from nine games so far, few would bet against Arsenal retaining their title.
Having carved out a reputation as the Premier League’s meanest defence, the fact that they have only shipped five goals so far – comfortably the best in the division – tells you all you need to know about their mentality.
The Gunners also boast ridiculous strength in numbers, with Gabriel Magalhaes and Ezri Konsa currently the favoured centre-back pairing, but with Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba and Hincapie all capable of playing there too.
The fact that Hincapie has been somewhat squeezed out of the picture thanks to the form of Gabriel and Konsa at centre-back and Calafiori at left-back has left the Peruvian’s future up for some debate, and reports in Spain claim Barcelona are strongly considering a move to tempt Arsenal into his sale.
However, Romano insists the Gunners have no desire to cash in on the 24-year-old, despite him being limited to a meagre 46 minutes of Premier League action so far this season.
“When it’s about Piero Hincapié and the swap deal between Arsenal and Barcelona, I don’t see this happening for one reason: Arsenal have no intention to sell Hincapié,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.
“Arsenal have no intention to change anything in their back four for the January transfer window. They are super happy with the players they have. Piero Hincapié can play as a centre-back, as a left-back; he’s a very important player for Mikel Arteta, and so I don’t see this one happening.”
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Arsenal open to attacking addition in January
By contrast, Romano says Arteta and Co are keeping an open mind with regard to a potential addition of their own, and while January is a difficult month to negotiate top transfers, he insists a signing for the Gunners cannot be ruled out.
“I expect Arsenal to be opportunistic in the sense that, if there is the right opportunity on the market… we know January is never an easy market, and Arsenal’s mindset in the last four or five years has always been very clear: in January, either there is the right opportunity, or they prefer to wait.
“Arsenal want to be smart. If there is the right opportunity, especially in attack, Arsenal can make something happen, but it has to be the right player under the right conditions.
“A new signing up front is something that I would not rule out for Arsenal. I think it’s a possibility, but as of the 6th of November, we are not in a position to guarantee that Arsenal will sign a striker or will sign a forward, because this depends obviously on the opportunities.”
Indeed, we understand that bringing in another left-sided winger, as well as another striker, is something Arsenal continue to keep an open mind about.
As revealed earlier this week, the Gunners are weighing up a move for a mesmerising 82 G/A LaLiga winger, though his asking price makes a January deal extremely difficult to pull off.
Closer to home, sources can also reveal that two Bournemouth stars now feature very highly on Arsenal’s wishlist.
However, Arsenal have been warned about any temptation to cash in on Viktor Gyokeres, with his potential sale branded a big mistake.