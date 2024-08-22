Arsenal finally strike Merino agreement as new Sociedad demand met; two forward deals up next

Mikel Merino will follow up his Euro 2024 triumph with a move to Arsenal

Arsenal are on the verge of making Mikel Merino their third senior signing – and second new arrival – of the summer transfer window, with David Ornstein revealing that an agreement has now been forged with Real Sociedad.

So far this summer, Arsenal have paid £27million to make David Raya’s loan move from Brentford permanent, while also capturing Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori in a £42m deal. Arsenal have been linked with a host of other players this summer too, but they recently landed on Merino as their No 1 midfield target.

Merino has been a top performer for Sociedad in recent years, while he also starred as Spain won the Euros earlier this year.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is known to be an admirer of Merino’s midfield partner at Sociedad, Martin Zubimendi. However, Arsenal decided it would be far easier to snare Merino as his contract expires next summer. Liverpool, meanwhile, have learnt the hard way that Sociedad have no plans of letting Zubimendi go.

Initially, Arsenal expected to strike an agreement for Merino worth around €25-30m (£21.2-25.4m), due to the fact his contract is wining down.

But it emerged on Wednesday that Sociedad had increased their demands for the 28-year-old to almost €40m (£33.9m).

This put the prospective transfer in doubt. Arsenal sporting director Edu is determined to land Merino for Arteta though, and he has raised the stakes in order to strike an agreement.

Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Merino for an initial €33.5m (£28.4m), plus an extra €5m (£4.2m) in potential add-ons. As such, Arsenal have pretty much matched Sociedad’s ideal price tag of around €40m.

Arsenal transfers: Mikel Merino poised to join

Ornstein adds that Merino is due to pen a four-year contract with Arsenal which will also include the option of an extra 12 months. The player will now travel to North London to undergo a medical ahead of being announced as Arsenal’s latest capture.

Merino has already had one spell in England, having been at Newcastle United between July 2017 and July 2018. The 28-cap international will bolster Arteta’s midfield options, with the manager already able to utilise the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho and Thomas Partey there.

Partey has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent months, but he now looks set to stay at the Emirates for the 2024-25 campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly aiming to finalise two forward transfers once Merino has joined.

Eddie Nketiah has agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest after his move to Marseille collapsed. Forest are close to matching Arsenal’s £30m valuation of the centre-forward, too.

Ademola Lookman, meanwhile, could arrive at Arsenal from Atalanta. The winger has been linked with Liverpool in recent days, but Arsenal are leading the race for his signature.

Earlier on Thursday it emerged that Edu is prepared to pay £43m for the former Everton ace, while also sending Jakub Kiwior to Atalanta in a player-plus-cash deal.

Atalanta are still hoping to keep Lookman, though the 26-year-old was born in London and could be enticed by the offer to return to his home country with a major club such as Arsenal.

