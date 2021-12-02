Fiorentina have reportedly made the signing of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira their top priority in 2022, although they may try their luck with the asking price.

The Gunners star has struggled to make an impact in north London since his move from Sampdoria, making just 89 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals. He spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, although things did not quite go to plan in Spain. Indeed, the player craved a return to South America during his time there.

However, with that move failing to pan out, Torreira was once again dispatched on loan – with Florence his new destination.

And after a successful first half of the campaign in Italy, Fiorentina.it states that the player has become hugely important for La Viola.

The report adds that Torreira is crucial to Fiorentina’s way of playing and is wanted beyond his loan.

The Serie A side currently have a €15million buying option on the 25-year-old. And they want a deal done as a ‘priority’ in the coming months.

Arsenal keen on Raheem Sterling Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is reportedly a target for Arsenal, with more updates on Nicolas Pepe and Dejan Kulusevski.

The report also adds there is the possibility Fiorentina may look to try and get that price down. However, there is no indication that Arsenal would agree to that tactic.

Torreira has made 11 Serie A appearances for a Fiorentina side that currently sits sixth in the table.

Benitez on the brink – Lampard and Potter in the mix to replace the Spaniard at Everton

Tottenham move for Arsenal strike target

Meanwhile, Tottenham will aim to take a page out of Arsenal’s book after their transfer strategy that would see a £70m striker join as one of five potential new signings was revealed, per a report.

Arsenal splashed out around £140m in the summer on six new signings. Each of the six were aged under 24 at the time. The bulk of those new faces are already making an immediate impact under Mikel Arteta.

Now, according to the Sun, Tottenham are aiming to provide Antonio Conte with a similar set of results in the market.

They claim Spurs have ‘identified’ five rising stars across Europe that are ‘all being eyed for potential moves’. Following Arsenal’s lead, each of the quintet are aged 25 or under, though all would be more than capable of slotting straight into Conte’s first eleven.

The headline-grabbing name on the list is Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

Spurs links with the Serbian hitman are nothing new. Vlahovic was touted as Harry Kane’s successor when he was linked with Manchester City over the summer.

Despite that move breaking down, reports linking Vlahovic to Tottenham have persisted and he appears set to move on in the summer after rejecting Fiorentina’s latest contract offer.

His 14 goals in 16 matches this season have proved his breakthrough season last year wasn’t a fluke. Nonetheless, he would command a hefty £70m fee and is also on the radars of Juventus, Arsenal and Manchester United.

READ MORE: Arsenal passed up chance to appoint Ralf Rangnick despite two recommendations