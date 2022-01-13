Juventus have reignited their interest in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a development that could help Arsenal solve their midfield concerns, per a report.

The future of former Arsenal captain Aubameyang remains up in the air. The 32-year-old was exiled from the first-team by Mikel Arteta following his latest disciplinary breach in early-December.

His absence from the first-team has allowed Alexandre Lacazette to shine, while the likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have all thrived behind the Frenchman.

As such, Arsenal are believed to be open to Aubameyang’s sale – providing a viable suitor can be found.

His high salary has put s severe limitation on the number of sides that can realistically forge a deal. However, according to the Sun, Juventus are prepared to try their luck after making Aubameyang their ‘top target’.

Key to that development is the season-ending injury suffered by Federico Chiesa. The Italian forward injured his ACL and will now undergo surgery to repair the damage.

Aubameyang could therefore provide a much-needed burst of firepower in Turin – whether via the loan route or a permanent deal.

Aubameyang rises to top of Juventus’ list

Citing Italian outlet Tuttomercato, Aubameyang is reportedly now ‘top of the shortlist’ for manager Max Allegri.

And per the Mirror, Juventus’ renewed interest could yet aid Arsenal in their quest to add midfield reinforcements.

Juventus midfielder to give Arsenal central help this January Arsenal want to bring in Arthur from Juventus to help with their midfield problems til the end of the season

Arsenal are known to be seeking additions to their midfield ranks this window. Thomas Partey is currently away at AFCON, while Granit Xhaka has re-emerged as Jose Mourinho’s No1 target for the summer.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has already joined Mourinho in Rome on loan, leaving just Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga as depth. However, like Partey, Elneny too is in Cameroon with Egypt at AFCON.

That has spawned links with a plethora of midfield targets, most notably Juventus’ Arthur Melo.

On Thursday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided a fresh update on Arsenal’s loan pursuit of the Brazilian.

Romano tweeted Gunners boss Mikel Arteta ‘approves’ Arthur. Whether that means he has given Arsenal the go-ahead to pursue a deal, or whether he simply admires the Brazilian is unclear.

Nonetheless, further good news was present with Romano declaring Arsenal are ‘prepared to cover [Arthur’s] salary.’

Juventus would like to sign a suitable replacement before sanctioning Arthur’s loan exit. But with each club setting their sights on a player in the opposing squad, the pair may be more willing to make compromises if it means both deals go through.

Arsenal learn fee and timeframe to sign Brazil international

Meanwhile, the question of whether Arsenal will sign a Brazilian midfielder this month has been answered, while the deal’s likely cost has also been revealed.

Arsenal have been linked with a plethora of central midfield players as Mikel Arteta seeks to secure a top four finish.

Arthur and Youri Tielemans were both linked on Thursday, but it was Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes who was the subject of debate on Sky Sports’ Transfer Show. Arsenal have drawn links with the superstar-in-waiting, and Sky’s Kavek Solhekol shed light on the state of play.

Solhekol asked a source directly whether Guimaraes could join Arsenal this month, while also revealing he will command a £40m fee.

“The latest information on Bruno Guimaraes is that lots of big clubs are interested in signing him,” said Solhekol. “He’s playing really well at Lyon at the moment. He was in the Brazil squad that was named today.

“When it comes to valuation, he would cost up to about £40m because he’s only 24 years old.

“I put the question to somebody close to him, ‘could you see him moving to Arsenal this month?’ They said it’s probably difficult for it to happen this month but anything can happen in the summer. There are lots of other clubs interested in him, like Juventus for instance. He’s got a big, big future.”

