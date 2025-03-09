First FIVE Andrea Berta signings at Arsenal revealed, with deadly striker first up

Andrea Berta is expected to make five signings in his first window at Arsenal

David Ornstein has revealed the first five signings Andrea Berta will be tasked with making in his new role as Arsenal’s sporting director.

Berta is the man Arsenal have chosen to replace Edu as sporting director. The 53-year-old Italian was viewed by the Gunners as the premier candidate ahead of the likes of Jason Ayto, Dan Ashworth, Thiago Scuro and Roberto Olabe.

Arsenal have agreed terms with Berta and once his contract is finalised and signed, he’ll be free to begin work on what’s shaping up to be a blockbuster summer window at the Emirates.

And providing an update when speaking to NBC Sports Soccer, the trusted David Ornstein shed light on which positions Berta will be tasked with addressing.

Furthermore, Ornstein also reaffirmed Arsenal’s No 1 striker target is Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

With the Swede valued around the £150m mark by Newcastle who are reluctant in the extreme to sell, Berta’s powers of persuasion will face the ultimate test from day one.

“Andrea Berta is 53-years-old, he’s Italian, he’s vastly experienced and I’m sure he’ll work heavily on recruitment, which is the area which all Arsenal fans are focusing at the moment,” said Ornstein.

“Arsenal in the summer are going to have a big window I’m sure, they’re looking to sign a striker, they would really like to do a deal for Alexander Isak – whether that’s going to be possible we’ll have to wait and see.

“They’ve done a lot of work on Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig too.”

Other positions Andrea Berta will target

Ornstein went on to state a midfielder – most likely Martin Zubimendi – will arrive, along with a left-back and potentially two new goalkeepers.

“When you go into midfield they’re hoping to complete a deal for Martin Zubimendi with Jorginho and Thomas Partey quite possibly leaving.

“There’s work to do at left-back because they’ll see Kieran Tierney go, maybe Zinchenko as well.

“They’ll need a second choice goalkeeper, they may need a third choice goalkeeper.

“And it will be the role of Andrea Berta to oversee all of that. Their finances are in good shape, and he’ll have to work very closely with Mikel Arteta as manager to deliver.”

