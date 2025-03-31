Napoli are considering a move for Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior and TEAMtalk can reveal the Gunners’ demands for a sale, as they look to bring in reinforcements of their own.

Napoli are enjoying an excellent season under Antonio Conte, who was appointed at the beginning of the campaign, and sit second in the Serie A table, firmly in the race for the Scudetto.

TEAMtalk understands that Conte has made it clear to the Napoli hierarchy that he wants strong guarantees in the transfer market before committing to the club long-term.

Strengthening all areas of the squad – including the defence – is a key demand from the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss.

Napoli have been following Kiwior since January, when, as we reported, they made contact over a move. There was a gap between Napoli and Arsenal’s valuation at the time, so a transfer never materialised. The Gunners value Kiwior at around €20m (£17m, $22m) and Napoli could decide to match that price tag this summer.

No final decision has been made by Napoli yet, but sources are clear that Arsenal are willing to part ways with the Polish international for the right price.

If Napoli come forward with a suitable bid, Kiwior could be the first sale under the tenure of Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta.

Napoli face competition for Arsenal star

Kiwior, 25, joined Arsenal from Italian club Spezia in January 2023, for a fee of £20m, so the Gunners are willing to make a small loss to offload him.

The defender, who can play as a centre-back or left-back, has been unable to nail down a consistent spot in Arsenal’s starting XI this season.

Kiwior has made just eight Premier League appearances this term – only two of which have been starts – and hasn’t played in any of Arsenal’s last 14 league games.

A move away from the Emirates could be the best thing for Kiwior’s career and a return to the Serie A, where he performed well for Spezia, is a concrete possibility this summer.

Timing could be a crucial factor for Napoli, however, as TEAMtalk can confirm that Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen have also shown interest in Kiwior.

Xabi Alonso’s side have begun exploring the possibility of a summer deal and are ones to keep an eye on in the race for Kiwior.

