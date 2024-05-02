Arsenal have reached an agreement to make Turkey star Ferdi Kadioglu their first new arrival of the summer, according to reports.

Arsenal had a massive summer in 2023 as they spent over £200million to sign Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, while also agreeing a loan-to-buy deal for David Raya. The Gunners did not make any signings during the January transfer window as they felt those summer arrivals were enough to propel them to a first Premier League title since 2003-04.

And that could happen, with Arsenal currently sitting top of the table, one point ahead of Manchester City after playing an extra game.

However, Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar are already looking into how they can make the squad even better for next season.

A host of players could be on the move, including Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arteta has also been tipped to brutally replace his own signing, Oleksandr Zinchenko, having been left unimpressed by the left-back’s performances this term.

DON’T MISS: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level

Kadioglu is the player who looks set to usurp Zinchenko in the Arsenal squad. The Fenerbahce star has also been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but it emerged in March that Arsenal are willing to go to great lengths to win the race for his signature.

According to fresh reports emerging from Turkey, Arsenal are on the verge of landing the versatile star, who can operate as a left-back, right-back or in central midfield.

Arsenal transfers: Ferdi Kadioglu contract ‘agreed’

Kadioglu’s father, Feyzullah Kadioglu, has conducted an interview in which he has revealed there is an agreement over personal terms between his son and Arsenal.

There is no mention of how much Arsenal have offered Kadioglu, although he will likely receive a big pay rise on his Fenerbahce wages. He currently earns a reported £40,000 a week in Turkey, but Arsenal have the finances to more than double that sum.

Before the 24-year-old can officially become an Arsenal player, Arteta’s side must strike a transfer agreement with Fenerbahce.

transfermarkt rate Kadioglu at €20m (£17m), though Fenerbahce want more than that fee before selling as they worked hard to develop him into a top performer.

It has previously been suggested Arsenal will have to pay £26m to land Kadioglu.

Left-back is not the only position Arsenal will try to strengthen once the transfer window re-opens. They are also after a new midfielder who can replace the unreliable Partey.

Arteta would love to raid Real Sociedad for Martin Zubimendi, but the Spaniard is happy to stay put. Instead, Arsenal could submit an offer for Javi Guerra of Valencia.

Arsenal also need a new centre-forward as Gabriel Jesus and Nketiah cannot be relied upon to score regular goals in the biggest matches. The Gunners have moved on from Ivan Toney and now hope to make Joshua Zirkzee their new No 9, with Benjamin Sesko another striker who is admired.

READ MORE: Eight elite striker options Arsenal could sign this summer to end Man City dominance