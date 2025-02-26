After a quiet January transfer window, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is planning for a significant squad overhaul in the summer.

TEAMtalk understands that the Gunners are planning to go big on new signings and a number of players could also leave the club.

Kieran Tierney has already reached a pre-contract agreement to return to former club Celtic and Jorginho has reportedly agreed terms with Flamengo for a free transfer.

We have taken a look at five other players who are fighting for their futures at the Emirates. Note: we’ve not included Takehiro Tomiyasu or Gabriel Jesus, who have both been ruled out for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko joined Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and played a key role in turning Arteta’s side into title contenders.

But the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori and the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly has seen him plummet down the pecking order this season.

The Ukraine international has made just 14 appearances in all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign, only four of which have been starts.

He has also entered the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates and there have been no talks over a possible extension.

Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid were reportedly looking to sign the 28-year-old in the January transfer window but a move failed to materialise.

Zinchenko – who was a boyhood Arsenal fan – now has a chance to prove his worth to Arteta once again before the summer window opens.

Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal forked out an initial £17.5million and another further £3.5million in potential add-ons to sign Kiwior from Spezia in January 2023.

The versatile defender has been an able understudy to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of their defence, while also providing strong cover at full-back.

But he remains a bit-part player and has made just 16 appearances in all competitions in 2024/25, with only two starts in the Premier League.

As things stand, Arsenal are reportedly willing to let the Poland international leave in the summer if they receive an offer in the region of £20million.

He has been linked with several European clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Bologna, Sevilla, Villarreal and Marseille.

The 25-year-old may get more opportunities before the end of the season as Arteta’s side battle for silverware on two fronts, and he will need to impress if he wants to save his Arsenal career.

Thomas Partey

One of the first signings of the Arteta era, Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the 2020 summer window for a fee of £45.3million.

The midfielder endured an injury-stricken campaign in 2023/24 but has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers in recent months.

He has also showcased his versatility, deputising at right-back due to the absences of Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

But his contract at the Emirates is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season and there is currently no major talk of an extension.

“I don’t want to start to have these conversations now, I want to have these conversations much later because the focus has to be on what we have to do in the season,” Arteta said when asked about both Partey and Jorginho.

“They can understand the intentions and then we can see what we can do. It’s close communication with them to understand as well what their idea is, what they want to do, express as well our intentions and then let’s decide for everybody what is the best option there.”

Arsenal may already be planning for life without the 31-year-old as they are interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal have been in contact with Zubimendi’s agents and are looking to pre-agree a deal ahead of the summer window opening.

Partey reportedly wants to remain in north London, but he will have to maintain his form for the rest of the season to earn a contract extension.

Gabriel Martinelli

After registering 15 goals and six assists for Arsenal in 2022/23, Martinelli established himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League.

But the Brazil international followed that up with just six goals and four assists in 35 Premier League appearances in the 2023/24 season.

He has also struggled to find consistency in 2024/25 and is no longer an automatic starter with Leandro Trossard rivalling him for a spot on the left wing.

“Martinelli has to offer more,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily a striker [they need] but I think it’s an attacking player.

“For me, when you see this lad, [Bukayo] Saka, on the right side and you see what they have on the left, it’s like chalk and cheese.

“Now, Martinelli and Saka, a few years ago were almost at a similar level but Saka has jumped up to be one of the best players in European football in his position but Martinelli unfortunately hasn’t joined them.”

Arsenal have recently been linked with Nico Williams, Matheus Cunha and Rodrygo and may decide to sell Martinelli in the summer if he can’t rediscover his best form.

The Gunners could potentially make a big profit on the 23-year-old, having bought him from Ituano for just £6million in 2019.

Leandro Trossard

The aforementioned Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023 and has proven to be a valuable asset for Arteta’s side.

“With us he’s played as a left winger, he’s played as a left attacking midfielder, he’s played as a nine,” Arteta said. “He’s a player I value a lot and we value a lot because he’s very versatile, very competitive and he’s always a massive goal threat for the team.”

But the winger is arguably better as an impact player off the bench and nine of his 23 goals for Arsenal have been as a substitute.

According to reports, contract talks have stalled as Arsenal are only willing to offer him a one-year extension, and he is holding out for a longer-term commitment.

His current deal is due to expire in 2026 and the summer transfer window might be Arsenal’s last chance to recoup a decent fee for the 30-year-old if an extension can’t be agreed.

Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad made an approach for Trossard last summer and were looking to pay £4.2million for a season-long loan deal, which included an obligation to make the deal permanent for around £21million.

Arsenal rejected that offer but he’s since had a significant drop in form and they may now listen to offers for the Belgium international.

