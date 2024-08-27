Will Arsenal sign any of these attackers as the final piece in the puzzle?

After the £42 million capture of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya and with midfielder Mikel Merino arriving from Real Sociedad, Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive transfer window this summer.

Last season’s Premier League runners-up have strengthened significantly in hope of going one better this term and finally displacing Manchester City at the top of the table come the end of the campaign.

But there is one area of Mikel Arteta’s squad that remains ripe for improvement.

Here are five forwards Arsenal could target to cap an A+ summer of transfer business.

Viktor Gyokeres

For much of last season, it was widely agreed that Arsenal would be improved by the addition of a top-class No.9 to lead the line at the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus, who was signed from Manchester City for £45 million just two years ago, endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign, scoring just four Premier League goals in 27 appearances.

And the Gunners’ other recognised out-and-out striker, Eddie Nketiah, fared only marginally better, with five goals in 27 league outings. And now the homegrown centre-forward is set to depart the club before the transfer window closes.

Had Arsenal been able to call upon a reliable goal-getter last term, so the common line of thinking ran, they might have been able to overhaul Manchester City in the title race.

But more recently, the performances of Kai Havertz at the point of attack in a false nine role have led many to believe that a new centre-forward is not required. The German attacking midfielder not only scores in substantial quantity – he found the 13 times in the Premier League last season and is already off the mark in 2024-25 – but he also creates pace and opportunities for Bukayo Saka to thrive as the side’s primary threat.

The Havertz believers would argue that instead of a new striker, an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing would be a better use of Arsenal’s remaining resources.

To that end, long-time Gunners target Viktor Gyokeres represents the best of both worlds. The Sporting CP star spent much of his early career as a winger and, although he is now deployed as a central striker, he routinely pulls wide to the left to find space, attack the flanks with his pace and create for others.

The 26-year-old former Coventry City and Brighton player scored 29 goals in the Portuguese top flight last term and provided 10 assists. This season, he already has six goals and one assist to his name from just two appearances.

According to reports in Portugal, Sporting fear Arsenal will trigger Gyokeres’ €100 million release clause before the summer window closes.

Ademola Lookman

The Gunners have also been linked with a move for breakout Atalanta star Ademola Lookman.

For those unfamiliar with his exploits since moving to Italy, the mention of the former Everton and Fulham winger’s name might elicit frustrated groans after he failed to consistently deliver on his vast potential in England.

But Lookman has been outstanding since joining La Dea for €15 million in 2022, with 32 goals in 78 games for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Able to play centrally as a striker but most comfortable cutting inside from the left wing on to his stronger right foot, the Nigeria international – who scored a hat-trick as Atalanta demolished previously unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in last season’s Europa League final – would represent an upgrade over Martinelli in Arteta’s line-up.

Nico Williams

Facing rival interest from Barcelona and with the Basque winger likely to stay with Athletic Bilbao for at least another year, Nico Williams would be a difficult signing for the Gunners to pull off in the final days of the transfer window.

But, according to The Independent, that hasn’t deterred the north London side from making Spain’s Euro 2024 standout their top target.

Another right-footed left winger, Williams – despite his clinical finish against England in the European Championship final – is more of a creator than a scorer. Last season, he found the net eight times in 37 all-competitions appearances but provided a staggering 19 assists.

The 22-year-old’s Athletic contract is believed to include a release clause set at €58 million. As per The Independent’s reports, the Gunners are prepared to wait to land Williams if they can’t conclude a deal for the gifted wide player this summer.

Ivan Toney

If Arsenal decide to go the route of pursuing a more conventional centre-forward as their final attacking addition of the summer window, Ivan Toney would be an obvious candidate.

The 28-year-old England striker joined Brentford from League One side Peterborough United in 2020 and he has been a revelation at the club ever since. With 31 Championship goals in 45 games, he fired the Bees to the Premier League in his debut season and has since taken his cumulative tally for the west London outfit to 72 goals from 141 games.

Toney is now in the final 12 months of his deal at the Gtech Community Stadium and has made no secret of his desire for a new challenge. But given his age and diminishing contract, potential suitors have thus far baulked at Brentford’s reported £50 million asking price.

The six-cap Three Lions striker is now, though, closing in on a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Jonathan David

For most of the summer, it had seemed inevitable that Jonathan David, a long-time target for multiple Premier League clubs, would finally move to England’s top flight.

Linked with Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, the Lille striker – like Toney – is in the final year of his contract and was reportedly available for just £25 million.

Coming off back-to-back 26-goals seasons with the Ligue 1 side, the Canada international has the pace, versatility and finishing prowess to be an asset at any of the Champions League-chasing clubs linked with his signature.

But the £52 million sale of prodigious defender Leny Yoro to Manchester United has eased the pressure Lille are under to sell David before the window closes rather than lose him from free next summer.

