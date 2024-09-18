Exclusive: Five strikers under surveillance at Arsenal as Edu plots blockbuster January transfer

Arsenal have drawn up a shortlist of striker targets ahead of the January window and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal five players they are keen on.

The Gunners are looking to build a squad capable of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title and face the Cityzens at the Etihad in a huge clash on Sunday.

There is no doubt that victory against the reigning champions would strengthen their title aspirations but there are many who are still concerned that their lack of a prolific striker will cost them.

We understand that Arsenal’s sporting director Edu is evaluating several centre-forward targets ahead of the January window and sources have confirmed four names who are on the list, with conversations underway with their respective agents.

Benjamin Sesko is admired by the club and was close to joining in the summer. However, the 21-year-old opted to stay at RB Leipzig as it was considered best for his development by him and his team.

His agents have been in constant contact with Arsenal and have visited the Emirates on a number of occasions. The Slovakian also had interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Sesko penned a new deal with RB Leipzig in June, which removed a £55m release clause in his contract. Arsenal would therefore have to stump up a much higher fee to sign him in January.

Arsenal keen on Lille, Inter, Newcastle stars

Lille star Jonathan David has been watched by Arsenal scouts on multiple occassions and is also a player of interest.

His contract with the French club is set to expire at the end of this season and therefore he could be available for a cut-price fee in January. David feels he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League and Arsenal is one potential destination for him.

We understand that Newcastle have identified David as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak should they sell him.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Serie A giants AC Milan, Inter and Juventus are also monitoring David.

Inter’s centre-forward Marcus Thuram is also being watched closely by Arsenal, per Galetti’s sources, who has scored four goals and made two assists from four league appearances this season.

Arsenal have also shown interest signing Isak from Newcastle, but were put off a deal due to the huge fee it would require to lure him away from St James’ Park.

Gunners target Sporting CP goal machine

Viktor Gyokeres is also liked a lot by Arsenal’s recruiters and the London club have held talks with his representatives over the past few months.

The Swedish international would have been easier to sign this summer if Ruben Amorim had left his role as Sporting CP’s manager, but he chose to stay with the Portuguese club.

Gyokeres and Amorim have what sources describe as a ‘very strong bond’ and if Arsenal do go for the former Coventry City man, they will have to pay his £84m release clause in full. Sporting have made it clear to his suitors that they will not accept anything less.

Gyokeres confirmed the clause in his contract over the last few days, stating in an interview: “Yes, the release clause into my contract is high as it’s worth €100m… but I’m happy at Sporting, so there’s no problem.”

“I had no problems when I had to stay here [this summer].”

Gyokeres joined Sporting from Coventry for £17.5m last summer and has scored an incredible 52 goals in 57 appearances for them so far, as well as contributing 18 assists.

Arsenal need their own Erling Haaland

A new, prolific striker like Gyokeres could be the final piece in the jigsaw for Arsenal as they aim to beat Man City to top spot.

Arteta’s first-choice centre-forward so far this term has been Kai Havertz, who’s netted two goals in four league games so far.

Since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2023, Havertz has registered 16 goals and eight assists in 55 appearances in all competitions.

The Germany international is currently averaging a goal every 261.6 minutes for Arsenal and a direct goal contribution every 174.4 minutes.

While that is a respectable record, it pales in comparison to the stats of Man City superstar Erling Haaland over the same period.

The striker has scored 47 goals and provided five assists in 50 appearances in all competitions in the last 13 months, helping Manchester City win the Premier League and the UEFA Super Cup.

He is averaging a goal for City every 89.2 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 80.6 minutes.

Havertz averaged 1.9 shots per game in the 2023/24 Premier League season and that has increased to 2.5 shots per game at the start of the current campaign.

In comparison, Haaland averaged 3.9 shots per Premier League game last season and is currently producing 5.0 shots per game in 2024/25.

The Norway international has also scored 11 match-winning goals for City in the Premier League in the last 13 months, while Havertz has scored six for Arsenal in that period.

