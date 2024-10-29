Arsenal flop’s price tag incredibly soars by 678% after blistering start at new club

Former Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is thriving following his departure from the Emirates in the summer and his value at Lazio has skyrocketed, according to their president Claudio Lotito.

Tavares joined Arsenal from Benfica for €8million (£6.7m / $8.6m) in July 2021 after emerging as one of the best young prospects in Portugal. However, the left-back never managed to nail down a regular starting spot at Arsenal as his inconsistent form did not impress manager Mikel Arteta.

Tavares went on to have loan spells at Marseille and Nottingham Forest before leaving Arsenal permanently in the summer.

He joined Lazio on a season-long loan which includes the obligation for the Italian club to buy Tavares for €9m (£7.5m / $9.7m) at the end of the campaign.

Despite Tavares struggling in England, he has been an immediate hit at Lazio. So far, the 24-year-old has managed seven assists in seven league outings, incredibly making the full-back the top creator in Serie A this term.

After Tavares registered his latest two assists during the 3-0 victory over Genoa on Sunday, Lotito was asked about potentially selling the former Portugal U21 international for big profit.

The club chief declared that Tavares’ value has risen by a whopping 677.7 per cent, from €9m to more than €70m (£58.2m / $75.6m).

“Already a capital gain? I won’t sell him even for €70m. We have beaten off a lot of competition from the big clubs for the full-back,” Lotito told the Italian press (via Tuttomercatoweb).

Tavares enjoying new lease of life in Italy

Tavares has always had the ability to maraud forward and get involved in attacks. Indeed, he got off to a great start during his previous loan spell at Marseille and notched three goals in his first four Ligue 1 appearances for the club.

However, both Arsenal fans and club chiefs at the Emirates will be surprised with just how well Tavares is performing for Lazio.

Luckily for the Gunners, they could still benefit from Tavares’ career turnaround. When letting him head to Italy, Arsenal included a sell-on clause in the deal.

Should Tavares move for a fee in the region of the £58m sum Lotito has talked up, then Arsenal will receive a handy boost to their transfer kitty.

Arsenal transfers: Striker battle, Juventus pursuit

Meanwhile, Arsenal are one of several clubs who could prevent Ruben Amorim from reuniting with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres at Manchester United.

Amorim is United’s No 1 target to replace Erik ten Hag as manager, and he reportedly wants several Sporting stars including Gyokeres to follow him to Old Trafford.

But according to reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are the main clubs eyeing the in-form Sweden ace.

In a boost for Gyokeres’ potential suitors such as Arsenal, they will not have to match his release clause to sign him next summer.

Plettenberg adds that Sporting will not hold out for the full €100m exit clause and are instead likely to accept bids worth €60-70m.

Elsewhere, reports claim Arsenal and Liverpool are ‘competing’ for the signing of Juventus starlet Kenan Yildiz.

He is only 19 but is already an important player for Juve. The versatile forward – who can play as a winger or just behind the main striker – came off the bench to net a great brace for Juve against Inter Milan on Sunday, salvaging a 4-4 draw for his side.

Yildiz has ‘world-class potential’ and this has alerted both Arsenal and Liverpool scouts. Arsenal view the teenager as someone who can lessen the load on Bukayo Saka, but he will not come cheap.