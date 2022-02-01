Arsenal considering summer move for Bundesliga midfielder also on Newcastle’s radar

Arsenal are reportedly showing an interest in Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch but will face stern competition from Newcastle for his signature.

The Austrian is expected to leave the German club on a free transfer at the end of the season. While other Hoffenheim stars are extending their contracts, Kicker reports that there are no signs that Grillitsch is ready to follow suit.

The 26-year-old could even have moved in the January window but testing positive for Covid-19 put an end to that.

The report from Kicker now claims that a summer departure is ‘taking on more and more concrete form’.

The German publication adds that clubs from England and Italy are keen on the Austria international.

Arsenal and Newcastle lead the way, along with Roma and Napoli. A move to AC Milan was also ‘on the horizon’ but failed in the summer after the two clubs failed to agree a fee.

That situation reportedly left Grillitsch unhappy and ended up with the midfielder changing his agent.

ICM Stellar Sport now represents the player and also have clients at both the Gunners and the Magpies in the shape of Rob Holding and Jonjo Shelvey.

That would appear to point to a move to England, although it remains to be seen where Grillitsch wants to play his football next season.

Key Arsenal duo set for bumper new deals

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer bumper new deals to boss Mikel Arteta and winger Bukayo Saka this summer.

The Gunners are planning for the future, with offers to tie down their manager and one of their best young stars on the table for when the current campaign comes to an end.

Football.London states that Spaniard Arteta will be offered new terms. His current deal expires in the summer of 2023.

Arteta won the FA Cup in his first campaign in charge of the club. And despite some ups and downs, the Gunners are well in the mix for a top-four finish this season.

The report also states that the north London giants are fully behind Arteta’s vision for the future.

Saka, meanwhile, has taken his game up another level since starring for England at Euro 2020.

The attacker has 11 goal contributions across all competitions this term. Indeed, he has already netted more times this campaign than he did in the whole of last season.

The 20-year-old’s current contract runs out in the summer of 2024. However, Arsenal want to upgrade his deal to reflect his importance to the team.

The report finishes by stating that head of football operations Richard Garlick will be the man tasked with negotiating the deals.

