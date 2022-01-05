An Arsenal striker is on the verge of sealing a January exit, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is undergoing a medical today ahead of his move to Roma, per a report.

All four of Arsenal’s recognised strikers are facing uncertain futures. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach.

The Gunners’ stellar form during his exile from the first-team has shown his importance to the squad is not what it once was. As such, Arsenal have reportedly made contact with specific suitors regarding a premature exit.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both in the final years of their contracts. Folarin Balogun, meanwhile, is poised to join Middlesbrough on loan.

That’s according to the Daily Express, who state the 20-year-old is on the verge of joining Chris Wilder’s side in the coming days.

The proposed loan deal will run until the end of the season and allow the highly-rated prospect to garner much-needed first-team experience.

Talks are said to have progressed well in recent days, and the promise of regular action has swayed Balogun. Additionally, Wilder’s previous attempt to land Balogun while manager at Sheffield Utd has reportedly aided his cause this time round.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also backed up those claims, stating the Gunners are ‘prepared to accept’ the temporary switch.

The Express concluded that Middlesbrough are willing to pay the entirety of Balogun’s wages during the stint.

Arsenal relent on Maitland-Niles demand

Also poised to leave the Emirates is Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The versatile 24-year-old is undergoing a medical in London today (Wednesday) ahead of his loan exit to Roma.

Arsenal had reportedly sought to include an option or obligation to buy in the deal. However, that would’ve seemingly proved a deal breaker for Roma, with a ‘straight loan’ settled on by both parties.

Assuming Maitland-Niles is given the all-clear in his medical, the Express add he will fly to Rome to complete the move tomorrow (Thursday).

Bukayo Saka to Liverpool backed

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told that they will do well to sign Bukayo Saka because of his status both in the Premier League and in Arsenal’s rebuild.

While his Arsenal contract only runs out in 2024 following an extension last summer, reports have claimed that a move to Liverpool is on the cards.

The Reds have supposedly shortlisted Saka as a transfer target. Furthermore, he would reportedly be willing to move to Anfield if the chance arose. Not only that, but the winger’s representatives are also interested.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan insisted that Saka would be a fantastic Liverpool signing.

“Absolutely, I can see him at Liverpool,” the pundit said.

However, Whelan added that Saka has a vital role in Mikel Arteta’s team. As a result, he is one player Arsenal will not want to sell – whatever the offer.

“However, it seems to be that Mikel Arteta is building something really quite special at Arsenal right now,” Whelan added.

“I’m sure the club won’t want to let him go for any money and show their strength in the market. They’ll want to show they’re not a selling club and really continue with this rebuild.”

