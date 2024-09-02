Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has revealed that he held discussions over a surprise move back to the Emirates before Edu and Mikel Arteta went down a different transfer route.

Szczesny was on Arsenal’s books between January 2006 and July 2017. After graduating from Arsenal’s U18 side, the shot-stopper went on to make 181 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, keeping 72 clean sheets in that time.

Szczesny helped Arsenal win two FA Cups and one Community Shield during his time in North London. He played under legendary Arsenal figure Arsene Wenger and alongside their current manager Arteta.

The ex-Poland international first left Arsenal in July 2015 by joining Roma on a two-year loan. In July 2017, he left Arsenal on a permanent basis by joining Juventus in a £10million deal.

Szczesny went on to play a further 252 matches for Juve and helped them to win numerous Serie A titles, Coppa Italias and Supercoppa Italianas.

On August 14, Szczesny officially left Juve by mutual consent. He was linked with a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, while there was also speculation about a shock return to Arsenal.

Arteta and Edu were on the hunt for a new keeper to deputise for No 1 David Raya, with Aaron Ramsdale strongly tipped to leave.

Ramsdale went on to join Southampton for an initial £18m, which could rise to £25m, while Szczesny has now confirmed that talks with Arsenal took place.

Arsenal transfers: Wojciech Szczesny confirms surprise talks

“I gave 18 years of my life to football, every day, without excuses. Today my body still feels ready for the challenge, but my heart doesn’t,” the 34-year-old told Polish source Meczyki.

“I feel that now is the time to devote my full attention to my family – my wonderful wife Marina and our two beautiful children Liam and Noelia.

“Sentiment kicked in and I was open to talks with Arsenal out of respect for the club. But when I started it, I knew it wasn’t for me. It was all about logistics. Something very important would have to happen for this move to take place.”

The keeper added: “Arsenal’s option surfaced even before the contract with Juventus was terminated. I said: ‘Ok, we can talk’. Two days later, however, I decided it didn’t make much sense.”

Arsenal’s ideal signing to replace Ramsdale was Spanish star Joan Garcia, who currently represents Espanyol. However, Edu felt that his €30m (£25.3m) price tag was not good value for money.

After negotiations with Szczesny collapsed, Arsenal decided to raid one of their Premier League rivals instead. On Thursday night, it emerged that Arsenal were ‘exploring a late move’ for Bournemouth captain Neto.

Arsenal went on to land the Brazilian on deadline day, capturing him via a season-long loan. Once the move reached completion, Neto described it as a ‘dream’.

It would have been a surprising move if Szczesny had returned to Arsenal during the summer. Although, Arteta knows exactly what Szczesny would have brought to the squad after the time they spent playing together.

Plus, Szczesny would have added more experience to Arsenal’s keeper ranks, while he is also used to playing at the very highest level.

In Neto, though, Arsenal have added another leader to their setup, with the Premier League title in their sights.

