Two potential suitors are on alert after Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson made it clear to Mikel Arteta that he wants his next exit from the club to be a permanent one, according to reports.

Nelson is currently on loan away from Arsenal at Fulham, where he has played 10 times so far and scored twice. However, there is no option to buy in Fulham’s agreement, so the winger’s future beyond this season remains up for question.

Nelson has made 90 appearances for Arsenal before, but he has never featured in more than half of their Premier League matches in a single season. The two busiest seasons of his career before were during his previous loan spells, with Hoffenheim and Feyenoord.

And it appears Nelson’s previous experience in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim might be something he wants to recreate. According to Football Transfers, the 24-year-old has contacted Arsenal manager Arteta to clarify that he is keen to move on for good next year.

Nelson is still under contract with Arsenal until 2027, but he is at a stage of his career where he wants continuity on the pitch. And bearing in mind that only three of his appearances for Fulham so far have been starts, leaving the Premier League altogether isn’t out of the question.

Indeed, the report claims Nelson’s representatives have been in contact with two German clubs: reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin.

The former England U21 international and his advisors believe he could get his career back on track in Germany.

Interest in Nelson remains unclear

It is not yet clear if either of the clubs mentioned would be interested in Nelson. However, there have been whispers of interest from Germany before since his spell with Hoffenheim, especially when he was previously approaching the end of his old contract in 2023.

Earlier this week, Fulham manager Marco Silva said Nelson has had a ‘good impact’ at Craven Cottage so far, though it remains to be seen if a permanent move would be explored.

Either way, reports have recently suggested that Arsenal are not planning for Nelson to return to their squad, so his wish of leaving should be granted – as long as the Gunners can agree a deal with regards to his transfer fee with another club.

Arsenal’s asking price for Nelson in the summer just gone was up to £20m.

