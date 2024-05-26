Four clubs fight for Arsenal star as big Champions League opportunity emerges

An Arsenal starlet looks set to be on the move

Emile Smith Rowe should be able to find a new club quickly this summer as the Arsenal star is being eyed by four Premier League rivals including Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to reports.

Smith Rowe has established himself as a very exciting player for Arsenal since making his first-team debut for the club in September 2018. The central attacking midfielder, who can also play on the left flank, has managed a total of 18 goals and 13 assists in 115 matches.

Unfortunately for Smith Rowe, his importance to Arsenal has waned in recent seasons. The 23-year-old initially lost his place in Mikel Arteta’s side due to injury but has since struggled to get back in the frame.

Arteta now prefers to use the likes of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in positions Smith Rowe likes to operate in.

As Smith Rowe is no longer one of the youngest players in the Arsenal squad, he is facing a pivotal career crossroads as he must prioritise game time to continue improving.

Amid Smith Rowe’s frustrating situation at the Emirates, he has been linked with a switch to Newcastle United.

DON’T MISS – The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

But according to reports in Spain, Newcastle are no longer one of the frontrunners for Smith Rowe, as four other teams are pushing to land him.

Those clubs are Wolves, Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace. All of those suitors feel Smith Rowe has great potential and that he could end up being an absolute steal as his value has reached a new low.

Arsenal transfers: Several Smith Rowe offers coming

Should the three-cap England international want to remain in London, where his family lives, then he will prioritise a switch to Palace.

However, that is not guaranteed and Smith Rowe could try out a new challenge further north. It would not be a surprise if the playmaker ended up joining Aston Villa, as they can offer him Champions League football next season.

Villa boss Unai Emery knows Smith Rowe well from his time in charge of Arsenal. Indeed, Emery gave Smith Rowe his senior debut and instructed the Gunners to offer the starlet his first professional contract.

Emery has shown he is brilliant at improving players and he could help Smith Rowe get back in contention for an England spot, should the player head to Villa Park.

Arsenal never would have considered a £30-40million bid for Smith Rowe when he was at the height of his form a few years ago, but Villa – or any of his other suitors – could now strike a deal for that sum.

READ MORE: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level