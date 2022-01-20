A potential bargaining chip in Arsenal’s ongoing pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic could be removed from play after Fiorentina stepped up efforts to conclude a deal early, per a report.

Arsenal remain in the running to sign the Serbian hitman as early as this month. The marksman, 21, appears destined to leave Florence in one of the next two windows after refusing to commit his future to the club.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2023. As such, a sale at some point in the next six months would help Fiorentina maximise their profits before his value starts to slide in his contract’s final year.

Arsenal have drawn the strongest links from an English perspective. However, the Daily Mail reported a move to Juventus is the likeliest outcome at this stage.

Nevertheless, Arsenal remain keen, and they reportedly harboured hopes a deal could be sweetened through Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan midfielder is current on loan in Florence with the Serie A side holding an option to buy in his contract.

What impact will Torreira have on Vlahovic?

Now, Sport Witness (citing Corriere dello Sport) reveal that option could be activated mid-season.

A pre-agreed £13m valuation had been established and Fiorentina are reportedly considering sanctioning the move in the ‘Spring’. A March or April move is deemed the best time for Fiorentina to make the move and a ‘four-year deal is ready’ for Torreira.

It had been suggested Arsenal could merge the Torreira and Vlahovic deals together to help smooth proceedings. However, if they cannot forge a deal this month, Torreira may be off the table come the summer.

Alternatively, Torreira’s deal going through could warm relations between the two clubs. That would then strengthen Arsenal’s position ahead of a renewed summer assault for Vlahovic.

The article notes Torreira’s move could yet be sealed earlier than the Spring if a breakthrough on Vlahovic’s potential sale was made.

Regardless, it appears Torreira is now destined to remain in Florence beyond the current campaign. And in one way or another, that move will have an effect on Arsenal’s chances of landing Vlahovic.

Antonio Conte dismisses Arsenal question

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has refused to take the bait after responding to a question about Arsenal’s pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic.

Reports suggest Arsenal are willing to pay big money to land Vlahovic and make him their new number nine. As such, the Gunners are seemingly willing to pay £58m for Vlahovic, together with a salary worth £300,000. That takes their total package on the player to a whopping £150m.

And while Vlahovic is seemingly looking elsewhere, the Gunners ambition is certainly something to be admired.

Indeed, the question of Arsenal signing Vlahovic was put to Conte, though, with Fabrizio Romano reporting the Spurs boss was not taking the bait.

“You know, I don’t like to speak about players of other clubs,” said Conte. “Also… if other clubs are interested in signing these players [Vlahović and Arthur Melo], I’m only thinking about resolving Tottenham problems.”

