Claims in the Spanish press that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is planning a raid on Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong have been squashed by Fabrizio Romano, with the trusted transfer guru revealing how close the midfielder is to signing a new contract with the Blaugrana.

Arsenal were among the clubs that were very active in the summer transfer window, as manager Mikel Arteta and Berta set their sights on making important signings to enhance the quality of the squad and beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to the Premier League title this season.

Not only did Arsenal reinforce their attack with the signings of Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres, but the north London outfit also brought in Martíin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard to shore up their midfield department.

Declan Rice is a regular in the Arsenal midfield, with Arteta also able to call upon Mikel Merino.

There is no immediate need for the Gunners to sign another midfielder anytime soon, which is why it came as a shock when Arsenal were linked with Frenkie de Jong.

Fichajes reported on August 15 that Arsenal planned to sign De Jong on a free transfer next summer when his current contract with Barcelona runs out.

The Spanish news outlet, which is not one of the most reliable sources, even claimed that Arteta sees De Jong ‘as a perfect complement to the midfield’.

On September 12, the same publication added an update on the midfielder situation, claiming that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told De Jong that if he does not sign a new contract before January, then he will be sold in the middle of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that De Jong has agreed to stay at Barcelona and will sign a new contract until the summer of 2029, with a ‘verbal agreement’ in place.

Romano wrote on X at 9:15am on October 9: ‘Frenkie de Jong has given his approval to sign his new contract at Barcelona until June 2029.

‘The verbal agreement is done on every detail, just waiting on formal steps on both sides.’

READ NEXT 🔴⚪ Game over for Arsenal as Rodrygo makes ultimate ‘dream’ Real Madrid revelation and DESTROYS Barcelona

How much will Frenkie de Jong earn at Barcelona?

De Jong is 28 now, and even as a free agent next summer, it was hard to envisage Arsenal signing him.

The Netherlands international midfielder would not have much resale value, and, as previously mentioned here, there is no need for Arsenal to bring in another midfielder.

It was always likely that De Jong would sign a new deal, and Romano’s revelation on Thursday has put flight to rumours that Arsenal could sign him.

Barcelona sporting director Deco told Catalunya Radio about De Jong this week: “We have been talking with Frenkie for a while. He had personal changes with his agents, and we waited for that to be resolved.

“He has always been clear with us that this matter has nothing to do with money. We are in the final stages, with only small details remaining. We will renew with him as soon as possible.”

According to the Què T’hi Jugues programme on Cadena SER last week, De Jong will earn around €12million (£10.4m, $14m) gross per year.

IN DEPTH 👋 The key contract details of every Barcelona first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

Latest Arsenal news: Arda Guler blow, Steven Gerrard admiration

Meanwhile, Arsenal have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Arda Guler, with Real Madrid taking a firm stance on the future of the Turkey international attacking midfielders.

In positive news, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, how Arsenal have spared no expense to reward three of their best players with new contracts.

And finally, Liverpool legend Steve Gerrard has raved about an Arsenal midfielder who Man Utd great Paul Scholes believes is not as good as Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United.

POLL: Of the current Arsenal squad, who was the best value for money signing?