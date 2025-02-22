Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Frenkie de Jong in the summer transfer window as an alternative to Martín Zubimendi, with a report revealing the Barcelona midfielder’s stance on a potential departure.

Zubimendi is one of the best players in LaLiga and has been strongly linked with Arsenal. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported this week that the Gunners are “cautiously optimistic” about signing the Real Sociedad midfielder in the summer of 2025.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that although a broad set of personal terms have been verbally agreed upon in terms of wage and bonus structure, Arsenal have not reached a full formal agreement with Zubimendi.

According to TBR, Arsenal have now been given the option to sign Barcelona midfielder De Jong as an alternative to Zubimendi.

The report has noted that with defending Spanish and European champions Real Madrid also keen on the Spain international midfielder, Arsenal may have to look elsewhere for a midfielder.

Intermediaries have made contact with Arsenal and have informed them that De Jong would be interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal are not the only club that De Jong has been linked with.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported this week that Liverpool are considering a bid for De Jong, who, according to former Manchester United and Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag in February 2023 in ESPN, is “an incredible player” and has “a unique quality”.

TBR has reported that Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd and Manchester City have also been contacted about a possible summer deal.

Frenkie de Jong ready to leave Barcelona

While Barcelona insist that De Jong is a major part of their squad, the Netherlands international midfielder himself is considering his future.

According to TBR, with De Jong having fallen down the pecking order under Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, he is open to leaving the LaLiga club in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has scored two goals and given one assist in 24 competitive matches for Barca so far this season. Only four of those appearances have been starts in LaLiga.

During the 2023-24 campaign, De Jong scored two goals in 20 LaLiga matches and played five times in the Champions League.

Latest Arsenal news: Nypan blow, Rodrygo interest

Arsenal are reportedly in danger of missing out on Sverre Nypan in the summer transfer window.

A report has claimed that Liverpool are pushing to get a deal done for the Rosenborg midfielder.

The Premier League leaders are trying to convince the Norwegian youngster that a move to Anfield would be better for his development than a transfer to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are showing interest in signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

A report in Spain has stated that Arteta personally wants Arsenal to get a deal done for the Brazil international forward.

Madrid do not want to sell Rodrygo, but there are suggestions that an offer of £83million could make a difference.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that Arsenal would love to have Cody Gakpo in their team.

Carragher said: “This title race is a battle between Arsenal’s superior defence and Liverpool’s more varied striking options.

‘The positive news for Liverpool is that across the 32 Premier League seasons, more often than not the title winners have been the team with the best attack rather than defence.”

The Sky Sports pundit added: “Arsenal supporters have been concerned since the start of the year that they do not have the necessary firepower.

“How Arteta must wish he had someone of the calibre of Cody Gakpo in his squad, the Dutchman’s 16 goals in this campaign going under the radar.”

