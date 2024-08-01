TEAMtalk have been told that a new and improved £25million offer is incoming for an Arsenal star who has been urged to quit The Emirates by a former Gunners striker.

Mikel Arteta remains on the hunt for a new No. this summer, having already bolstered his backline with the permanent capture of David Raya from Brentford and the addition of Italy centre-back Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Another central midfield addition is also expected but there remains plenty of speculation over players also moving on, with Emile Smith Rowe closing in on a switch to London rivals Fulham and speculation still rife over Eddie Nketiah‘s future.

And TT has news of an update on the latter as Marseille continue to hunt the Arsenal forward.

DON’T MISS – Riccardo Calafiori next: Ranking every player Arsenal have signed from Serie A from worst to best

In an effort to provide new coach Roberto De Zerbi the resources he needs to stage a comeback, Marseille have begun restructuring their team.

With the addition of Mason Greenwood from Manchester United and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham Hotspur, the Ligue 1 giants have already acquired Premier League expertise.

Marseille now set their sights firmly on capturing Nketiah but they still have some way to go to clinch the transfer from the Gunners.

Their latest offer of around £20m has already been knocked back but TT transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan has been told that an improved bid of £25m is on the way and that Nketiah has also been offered huge wages by the French side to try and convince him to head across the English Channel.

Aubameyang pushing Nketiah towards Marseille

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, meanwhile, is seemingly on a mission to make the transfer happen.

That comes despite Aubameyang leaving Les Phoceens, after it was announced earlier this month that he had been signed by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah.

Nketiah could end up being Aubameyang’s straight replacement at Marseille and has now decided to step in after one fan of the Ligue 1 side penned him a message on social media about the Arsenal star.

“Tell Nketiah to come to OM (Olympique Marseille),” the supporter posted on X, clearly hoping to see the 25-year-old swap north London for southern France.

“Already done,” Aubameyang replied, with Marseille fans now left hoping that a deal can be wrapped up for the England international.

Nketiah slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal last season and was virtually non-existent as the Gunners battled for the Premier League title during the run-in.

The academy graduate has played a total of 168 games for the club to date, scoring 38 goals in total and adding seven assists.

Despite those stars not really standing, former Tottenham midfielder Tim Sherwoood stated last season that Nketiah was a better player than Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, who the Red Devils spent £72m on last summer.

READ NEXT – Arteta in dreamland as Arsenal agree THIRD major signing after £34m attacker sale clears deck

Sherwood told Sky Sports back in October: “I feel sorry for Eddie Nketiah, because people [in general] and Arsenal fans, no matter who it is, they are always asking questions about him and looking what he can’t do.

“I like to look at what he can do. He can play in a lot of teams. A lot of big teams. You’re telling me this boy couldn’t play for Man United at the moment instead of Rasmus Hojlund?

“He’s an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund. [United] spent an awful lot of money on him. For me, Eddie Nketiah is top draw. I think he warrants playing for Arsenal at the top of the Premier League… I cannot speak highly enough of him.”

Sadly for Nketiah, it now looks like his days of playing regularly at The Emirates are over as an inevitable exit nears.