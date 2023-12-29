Ian Wright names ‘top level’ star Arsenal need to finally end Premier League title hoodoo

Ian Wright has implored his beloved Arsenal to sign a ‘top level’ striker in January or face letting another year slip by in their bid for Premier League title glory.

The Gunners missed the opportunity to regain top spot in the table as they crashed to a hugely disappointing 2-0 home defeat to West Ham on Thursday evening, despite dominating much of the game at The Emirates.

After a bright start, Mikel Arteta’s men were rocked by Tomas Soucek’s controversial goal against the run of play before former Gunners defender Konstantinos Mavropanos headed home his first goal in English football 10 minutes after the restart.

Arsenal had a Premier League record 77 touches in the opposition penalty box, but still couldn’t register a goal.

And Wright believes that their shortcomings in front of goal can only be fixed by a player of the calibre of Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen.

He told Premier League Productions: “The calibre of player Arsenal need right now i somebody who hits the ground running, a top end striker, like the Osimhens of this world… that level of striker.

“If Arsenal want to do it now they’re going to need that level of goalscorer who will slot in straight away.

“That’s what they probably need now. I don’t think any Arsenal fan will look at the game and not see that we need a killer in front of goal.”

Arteta coy on Arsenal January targets

Asked in his post-match press conference whether he intended to buy reinforcements in January, Arteta remained coy and offered his support to the players he currently has at his disposal instead.

The Gunners boss said: “What we have is the players that we have, it’s the players that I love the most.

“What we have to do is try to get better situations, and more training, put them there and raise their confidence and that’s it because they have done it.

“If we don’t score goals in thirty shots, we have to do fifty or sixty to try to score, it’s the only thing.

“I cannot imagine a game that you have more dominance, more touches in the box, less situations of the opponents against a really good West Ham side, but today wasn’t enough to win the game.”

Arsenal are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they head to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in another London derby.

