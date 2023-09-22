Frustrated Arsenal star will ‘have to leave’ according to pundit who insists Arteta’s experiment ‘doesn’t work’

Former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel thinks that Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale will have to leave the club after losing his starting spot.

Ramsdale has been Mikel Arteta’s number one goalkeeper since his arrival in 2021, but his starting spot is now under threat from David Raya.

The Gunners swooped in to sign Raya on loan from Brentford this summer and the Spanish shot-stopper has started in Arsenal’s last two matches.

Despite getting the nod in the games against Everton and PSV, Raya has denied that it’s a foregone conclusion that he will be given a nod against Spurs.

“It’s his choice, it’s not my choice,” said Raya of Mikel Arteta’s decision to rotate his goalkeepers. “When Aaron comes back in he needs to fight for the team and to win games.

“I understand [the conversations about the decision] and I think it’s the first time two top goalkeepers are in the same team so that’s just part of football now. The gaffer wants two top players for each position and that’s what we have to work with.

“I played the last two games and I don’t know what’s going to happen on Sunday.”

Raya waited patiently for his opportunity under Arteta and he has impressed by keeping two clean sheets in his first couple of matches. With Raya now thriving, Ramsdale’s long-term future is currently up in the air.

Does Ramsdale have to leave?

Friedel has given his take on the goalkeeping situation at Arsenal and why he thinks Ramsdale should now be looking to leave the club at the next opportunity.

“I think David Raya was brought in as the new No.1 and Aaron Ramsdale will end up doing what Matt Ryan had to do at the end of last season, he’ll have to leave,” Friedel told talkSPORT.

“Ramsdale will be really frustrated, but the good news for him is that he’ll find somewhere to land and it’ll be a top club.

“The No.1 needs to know he’s the No.1. Having two top class goalkeepers, it just doesn’t work.”

For the time being it seems as if Raya has the faith of Arteta, but the Arsenal boss gave very little away during his post-match press conference.

“It’s the belief that I had in the team that I wanted to play with the expected opponent,” Arteta explained. “Not only that, the changes that we made with all the players, it was for the same reason.”

It seems more than likely that Raya will be given the nod to start against Tottenham and if he continues to impress, it could spell the end for Ramsdale in an Arsenal shirt.

