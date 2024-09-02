The full extent of Arsenal new boy Mikel Merino’s shoulder injury has emerged after the Spaniard’s disastrous start to life at The Emirates.

The Gunners completed the signing of Merino in a £31.6million deal from Real Sociedad in the final week of the summer transfer window.

However, the Spain international was unable to make his debut in the 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday after he suffered a fractured shoulder during a collision with Gabriel Magalhaes in his first training session with the club.

Speaking about Merino’s injury setback last week, Mikel Arteta said: “It’s very unfortunate. Yesterday (Thursday) he had a collision and he’s got a shoulder injury and it looks like he’ll be out for a few weeks.

“It was in his first session with us. It’s really bad luck, we were all excited, everything was looking good.

“He landed on the floor, Gabriel fell on top of him and it looks like he has a small fracture.

“He was in so much pain, we have to see. He’ll do more tests which will have more conclusive answers.”

Well, according to the Daily Mail, those answers have now come back and Merino will be on the sidelines until mid-October.

Merino missing trio of huge games

That would mean the Spain international’s potential debut for Arsenal could come in the Premier League clash with Bournemouth on October 20, or their Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk on October 22.

As it stands, Merino will miss seven more games for Arsenal, including the north London derby against Tottenham on September 15, the Premier League clash away to Manchester City on September 22 and the Champions League tie at home to Paris Saint-Germain on October 1.

It’s an incredibly frustrating start to life for Merino at his new club, although the 28-year-old was spotted in the stands with his right arm in a sling for the clash against the Seagulls.

He now faces a wait until after the next international break in the middle of October to finally pull on the famous red jersey.

