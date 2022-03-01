‘We all wanted him’ – Gabriel hints at Arsenal rift over Aubameyang exit; states where blame lays

Gabriel Magalhaes has opened up on the Arsenal exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and pointed the finger of blame at the coaching staff in the process.

The 32-year-old striker left for Barcelona last month as his Arsenal career came to an end under a cloud. Aubameyang was stripped of the club captaincy two months prior. That decision stemmed from the latest in a long line of disciplinary breaches mainly centred around lateness.

The severing of ties was seen in some quarters as Mikel Arteta showing strong leadership to rid the books of what he perceived to be a problem player.

However, others – including club legend Martin Keown – reckon Arsenal may struggle to get fourth spot without Aubameyang’s goals.

Now, speaking to OhMyGoal (via Football London) centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has lifted the lid on Aubameyang’s exit.

In doing so, Gabriel insisted the Gunners squad “all wanted” Aubameyang to stay in north London. He also pointed the finger of blame at the “coaching staff” when absolving the players of any responsibility in Aubameyang’s exit.

“Aubameyang is in my heart” – Gabriel

“Aubameyang is in my heart, we all wanted him at Arsenal,” said Gabriel.

“It (his exit) is something that happened between him and the coaching staff, the other players were not involved in it.

“I said goodbye to him before he left. I hope he enjoys Barcelona. He is a nice person with a big heart and I love him very much.”

Aubameyang has already bagged five goals in just six matches since moving to the Camp Nou.

