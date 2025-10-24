Gabriel Jesus has broken the silence on his Arsenal future, amid growing speculation that he could return to Brazil, while Everton have also been linked with a move for the forward.

Jesus, 28, is yet to feature for the Gunners this season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January. The striker has stated that he is recovering well, but it could still be a few months until he plays again.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are performing superbly well in his absence – sitting top of the Premier League table with summer signing Viktor Gyokeres leading the line.

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks that Jesus could leave Arsenal in January, partly because he could find consistent minutes hard to come by when he regains full fitness.

Everton, who are considering bringing in a new striker in the January window, are one of the clubs thought to be keeping an eye on Jesus’ situation, as revealed by TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones.

Sources suggest that the Gunners would consider a sale should a £30m bid arrive for the forward – £15m less than what they paid to sign him from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Reports in Brazil have also claimed recently that Jesus could return to former club Palmeiras, while Gremio and Flamengo have also been linked with him…

Gabriel Jesus reveals his ‘main focus’ amid Arsenal exit links

Speaking in an interview with Placar Magazine, Jesus insisted that his full focus remains on Arsenal, though he admits that rejoining Palmeiras is still a ‘dream’ for him.

“My main focus is to come back and come back well,” Jesus said. “Every day, the coach and the board tell me they’re looking forward to my return.

“I don’t see myself outside the club’s plans. I have a contract until 2027, and that’s where I’ll be.”

However, Jesus admitted: “The interest from Palmeiras will always exist, both from them and from me.

“But there’s been nothing formal. It’s just the natural interest of a kid who came from their academy and dreams of going back one day.”

Jesus could therefore opt to STAY at Arsenal this winter to try and fight his way back into Mikel Arteta’s team as they fight for the Premier League title.

He seems fully committed to the Gunners but it would be interesting to see how the club respond should a bid arrive for him.

Everton may have to look elsewhere for a new striker, as David Moyes considers bringing in more competition for Beto and Thierno Barry, who have scored just one goal between them this term.

As per an exclusive update by TEAMtalk insider Jones yesterday (October 23), a swoop for former player Richarlison could be an option, as there is a chance that he leaves Tottenham in January.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Gabriel Martinelli is in line to make his first Premier League for Arsenal start since August.

The 24-year-old winger has scored three goals in as many Champions League matches and the club has been ‘delighted’ with how he has responded to being out of their starting XI in the league.

In other news, Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for Vasco da Gama star Rayan, who is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in South America.

