Doors CLOSE for £30m Arsenal deal as Andrea Berta options dwindle

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta will be disappointed to learn Flamengo and Palmeiras’ stance on signing Gabriel Jesus in the January transfer window, as another report reveals whether AC Milan could pay the Gunners’ asking price for the Brazilian star.

As Arsenal continue to do well and go from strength to strength under manager Mikel Arteta this season, the importance of Jesus is dwindling. The Gunners are a point clear of defending Premier League champions Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table and have also won their opening two Champions League games, all without having Jesus in their squad.

The Brazil international striker has been on the sidelines ever since he suffered an ACL injury against Manchester United back in January.

During his absence, Kai Havertz established himself as the number one striker for Arsenal before the north London club signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025.

Signed from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 to lead Arsenal to their first Premier League title since 2004, Gabriel Jesus has flattered to deceive, scoring only 26 goals and providing 20 assists in 96 appearances for the north London outfit.

The 28-year-old Brazil international striker’s days at the Emirates Stadium are numbered, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Arsenal are willing to sell Jesus and want £30million (€34.4m, $40.4m) for him.

Everton have been mooted as a possible destination for Jesus, but the Toffees will have to take into consideration the huge salary that the striker is on at Arsenal at the moment.

READ NEXT 🔴⚪Arsenal wages: Top 10 highest-paid players after Gyokeres and Eze signings

Brazilian giants Palmeiras and Flamengo are also monitoring Jesus, with Somo Fanaticos reporting that ‘it’s no secret’ that they are ‘closely monitoring’ the striker’s future.

However, neither Flamengo nor Palmeiras are likely to be ‘willing to invest’ £30m (€34.4m, $40.4m) in Jesus, with Gazeta do Urubu adding that the board of the former ‘believes the amount requested is above Brazilian football’s financial standards’.

AC Milan stance on signing Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal

Jesus has options in Europe, with AC Milan keen on the Arsenal striker, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish news outlet, which is not among the most reliable sources, has claimed that Milan are ‘among the clubs most interested in signing Gabriel Jesus’.

The Serie A giants reportedly view the former Man City striker as someone who will ‘add experience and goals to their attack’.

However, paying (€34.4m, $40.4m) for Jesus ‘could strain Milan’s finances’.

Jesus is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027.

Even if the striker stays at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the January transfer window, it is increasingly looking likely that Jesus and Arsenal will part ways for good in the summer of 2026.

Latest Arsenal news: Martin Odegaard injury update, Real Madrid raid

While Jesus is on his way to recovery, Martin Odegaard faces a spell on the sidelines for Arsenal.

Odegaard suffered a medial collateral ligament injury to his left knee during Arsenal’s Premier League match against West Ham United.

A medical expert has given his take on how long Odegaard will be out for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been tipped to bid €80million for a Paris Saint-Germain star.

And finally, trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has named the Real Madrid star that Arsenal are keen on signing.

POLL: Who was the best signing Arsenal made under Edu?