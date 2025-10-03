Arsenal have set a price-tag on Gabriel Jesus, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Everton being mooted as a suitable destination for the striker.

Jesus has been on the books of Arsenal since the summer of 2022 when he joined from Premier League rivals Manchester City. During his time at Man City, Jesus won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup once and the EFL Cup on three occasions, and the Brazil international also worked with Mikel Arteta when he was a coach at the Etihad Stadium.

Under Arteta at Arsenal, Jesus was expected to be the star striker who led the Gunners to their first Premier League title since 2004, but that has not been the case.

The 28-year-old has had injury problems and has not been prolific when he has been fit, scoring just 26 goals and giving 20 assists in 96 appearances for the Gunners.

Arteta, who used Kai Havertz upfront even when Jesus was fit, signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025.

The Brazilian star suffered an ACL injury against Manchester United back in January, and while he is now back on the grass working with a ball, he is unlikely to be ready for action anytime soon.

Jesus is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, but sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that sporting director Andrea Berta is willing to offload him in January.

Arsenal want £30million (€34.4m, $40.4m) for the striker they paid £45m (€51.6m, $60.6m) for and are willing to make a loss of £15m (€17.2m, $20.2m).

Jones made the comments about Jesus when asked about Everton’s stance on signing a new striker in the January transfer window after a disappointing start from Beto and Thierno Barry.

Our transfer insider believes that Everton would be a good fit for Jesus, but he has noted that wages could be an issue for David Moyes’s side.

Jones told TEAMtalk when asked about Everton’s stance on a new striker in January: “There is going to be an openness to sign another forward if they still lack cutting edge, and that will form more clearly between now and January.

“They will wait to see the market opportunities that exist and aim to sign a player who can fit in.

“Let’s use Gabriel Jesus as an example. He will likely be available and definitely has the elite quality that could fit the bill.

“But what is the financial commitment needed? There is talk of a £30m transfer valuation, but you also have to consider his personal package. The level of wages does matter.

“Another would be Richarlison. Links to Everton are always there, and his future at Spurs is coming into doubt again if they are to sign another forward.

“I am using these as examples of players that could see their situations open up, but the truth is that Moyes will be very particular about what he is looking for.

“More names will be mentioned, and I would be surprised if he did not get another signing over the line in January.”

