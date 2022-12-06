Gabriel Jesus injury: Arsenal worst fears realised with return timescale revealed and Arteta plans hinted

Gabriel Jesus will require surgery to correct a knee issue picked up in Qatar, and how Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will offset the blow has been hinted by multiple outlets.

Club managers will all have harboured fears one of their star players would return from the World Cup with an injury. Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, that scenario has transpired and the player in question is one of his best.

Gabriel Jesus picked up a knee injury during Brazil’s final group clash with Cameroon. The immediate reaction out of Brazil was Jesus would require surgery, though those claims were yet to be verified by the English press.

However, the Telegraph have now confirmed Jesus does indeed require surgery to correct the problem.

Jesus is understood to have suffered a medial ligament injury and an operation is required.

How long he’ll remain on the sidelines will be determined by how quickly he heals. However, the report suggested Jesus is expected to be unavailable for ‘months’.

The Sun backed up the report and described the return timescale as ‘at least three months’. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted “Gabriel could miss several months, could be three months.”

Arsenal went on to confirm Jesus has successfully undergone surgery on Tuesday afternoon.

Their statement read: “Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during the Brazil v Cameroon World Cup group stage match on Friday.

“Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation programme.

“Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

How will Arsenal handle Gabriel Jesus injury?

Jesus had been a revelation for the Gunners since arriving from Man City for £45m over the summer.

The 25-year-old has notched 11 goal contributions in 14 Premier League matches for his new club, though his overall impact was far greater than just attacking returns.

Jesus has been lauded for the shift he puts in while out of possession. He’s also displayed an incredibly high level of link-up play and has laid to rest any fears he wasn’t capable of leading the line on his own.

Jesus is expected to play some part in Arsenal’s title charge, though he will miss a sizeable chunk of their fixtures to begin 2023.

The obvious question is how will Arsenal cover his loss, and the Telegraph suggest they could dip into market in January.

A wide forward was on the club’s radar anyway, with Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk in their sights. Mudryk plays primarily on the left wing, meaning his arrival would allow Martinelli to deputise up top.

Alternatively, the Sun seem to believe Arteta will place his faith in Eddie Nketiah. Indeed, they write ‘Arsenal will now have to rely on Eddie Nketiah up top.’

Another option available to the Gunners is recalling Folarin Balogun from his loan spell at Reims.

Football London recently confirmed Arsenal did insert a recall clause and the 21-year-old striker has scored more than a goal every other game while in France (eight in 15).

The outlet claimed it’d be a ‘surprise’ if Balogun was recalled, though that was before it was confirmed Jesus required surgery.

