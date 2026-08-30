Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal striker is joining Barcelona – ‘here we go’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set to join Barcelona before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday, which is good news for the Gunners in their quest for Julian Alvarez.

With Viktor Gyokeres the number one striker at Arsenal and Kai Havertz another option to play as a centre-forward, Jesus’s days at the Premier League champions had been numbered for a while.

The Brazil international striker is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027.

Arsenal were never going to hand the 29-year-old a new deal, which meant losing him on a free transfer next summer.

However, it has now emerged that Barcelona have struck a deal with Arsenal for the signing of Jesus.

Transfer guru Romano has said that Jesus will undergo a medical at Barcelona on Monday.

The Italian journalist wrote on X at 1:40pm on August 30: “BREAKING: Barcelona agree deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, here we go!

“Exclusive details: medical booked on Monday, #AFC to receive €10m package plus add-ons for permament deal.

“Gabriel Jesus will travel for medical as authorized by Arsenal.”

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Gabriel Jesus to Barcelona boosts Arsenal chances of signing Julian Alvarez

Barcelona have long wanted to sign Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer.

However, Atletico have publicly and privately maintained that they will not sell the Argentina international striker to Barcelona.

With the Spanish champions now deciding to sign Jesus from Arsenal, the north London club may feel that they could get a deal done for Alvarez in the final days of the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Alvarez is open to a move to Arsenal, even though his preference is to sign for Barcelona.

We understand that Alvarez’s camp have told Arsenal that the striker would be willing to move to the north London club if there is a specific clause included in the deal that would enable him to move to Barcelona at a later date.

Bailey has reported: “We can reveal that Alvarez’s camp have floated the idea of including a future release clause or Barcelona-specific mechanism in any prospective Arsenal agreement, which would allow the striker to leave for Camp Nou at a later date.

“The proposal would obviously have to protect Arsenal’s interests given the significant investment required to sign Alvarez.

“Arsenal would want to receive substantially more than they paid should such a clause be triggered, and TEAMtalk understands the Gunners would consider the possibility if the right structure could be agreed.

“It provides another potential route for Alvarez to join Arsenal while preserving his long-term ambition of playing for Barcelona.”

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