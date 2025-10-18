Arsenal have decided that they will sell Gabriel Jesus in the January transfer window, according to a reliable source in Brazil, as a former Gunners star believes that it would be the right course of action for manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

Jesus has been out of action for Arsenal since January 2025 when he suffered an ACL injury and is not expected to be back to full fitness until the New Year. Even when Jesus was fit and available, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta used Kai Havertz up front.

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer of 2025, with the Sweden international now the clear number one striker for the north London club.

Jesus will be the third-choice striker behind Gyokeres and Havertz when he is back to full match fitness, and his future at Arsenal looks bleak.

Sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, on October 3 that Arsenal are willing to sell Jesus and want £30million (€34.4m, $40.4m) for the Brazil international striker.

ESPN Brazil has since claimed that Jesus has been informed of Arsenal’s desire to sell him in January.

Bruno Andrade noted: “The club told Gabriel Jesus’ entourage that there’s a chance he could leave. Both Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are open to a sale in the next transfer window.”

Fichajes has now jumped on the story, with the Spanish news outlet reporting that Brazilian club Flamengo have ‘initiated talks’ to bring Jesus back to Brazil.

Jesus is ‘seriously considering leaving Arsenal and relaunching his career in South America’, according to the report.

While Flamengo are ‘willing to negotiate’ with Arsenal, the transfer fee that they have to pay for the 28-year-old is too much for them.

It must be noted that Fichajes’ claim that Jesus would be willing to go back to Brazil is in direct contradiction to ESPN Brazil journalist Andre Hernan’s understanding of the situation.

Hernan said: “Gabriel Jesus looks much more towards staying in Europe than coming back to Brazil.

“Palmeiras made an approach earlier this year. Leila Pereira [Palmeiras’ president] even called before the club moved for Vitor Roque. But the response was that now isn’t the right time for him to return.”

Jesus has also been linked with an exchange deal for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz.

Alan Smith wants Arsenal to sell Gabriel Jesus

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 and was expected to lead the Gunners to the Premier League title.

The Brazilian striker has had injury problems at Arsenal and has not been at his best.

Jesus has scored only 26 goals and given just 20 assists in 96 appearances for the north London club.

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith believes that the Gunners should sell Jesus, even though he can be “dangerous” on his day.

Gooner News quotes Smith as saying about Jesus: “If Havertz and Gyokeres stay fit, I don’t think Jesus has much chance at all.

“I would imagine Arsenal would be trying to get some money for him.

“He’s just a bit below the standard you want at Arsenal. He came back from injury last season and scored a little flurry of goals.

“So he can be a dangerous player, but I don’t think he would want to sit third in the pecking order, and Arsenal have spent a lot of money, so it might be that they do need to generate some cash in terms of PSR and all that, so it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him go out the door.”

