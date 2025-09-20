An Arsenal star that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta personally convinced to move to the Emirates Stadium is ready to leave in the January transfer window, according to a report, which has named the two Premier League clubs that are keen on him.

Arsenal were one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window, as sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Arteta made important signings to enhance their squad in order to beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to the Premier League title this season.

Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Piero Hincapie were the major signings that Arsenal made.

There were some notable departures, too, with Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney, Jorginho and Thomas Partey among the players who left Arsenal in the summer.

Gabriel Jesus could now follow them and head for the exit door at Arsenal, according to a report.

Football Insider reported on September 9 that Arsenal will consider selling Jesus in the January transfer window.

That was followed by a report in the Spanish media that Arteta himself is ready to offload Jesus and get the Brazilian’s £265,000-a-week salary off Arsenal’s books.

Football Transfers has now brought an update on Jesus’s situation, with the report revealing that the striker himself is ‘ready’ to leave Arsenal and is ‘prepared’ to return to his native Brazil.

The 28-year-old is ‘seriously considering’ leaving the Gunners after Arsenal manager Arteta decided to leave him out of the Champions League squad despite the injury suffered by Kai Havertz.

Jesus suffered an ACL injury against Manchester United back in January, but he is now back on the grass working with a ball, with The London Evening Standard suggesting on August 18 that a return to action in the Autumn is possible.

West Ham United and Everton have already made ‘initial enquiries with Arsenal’ for Jesus, who has interest from Flamengo as well, according to Football Transfers.

Jesus, who saw Arsenal sign Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window to become their number one striker, has scored 26 goals and given 20 assists in 96 appearances for the Gunners so far in his career.

IN DEPTH 🔴⚪Gabriel Jesus next transfer: Every club linked with Arsenal striker after Viktor Gyokeres signing

Gabriel Jesus to pay the price for Arsenal’s Premier League title failure

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City back in the summer of 2022 for £45m (€52m, $61m).

During his time at Man City, Jesus won the Premier League title four times, the FA Cup once and the EFL Cup on three occasions.

Arsenal manager Arteta worked with Jesus as a coach at Man City, and the Spaniard brought him to the Emirates Stadium to win the Premier League title.

Jesus raved about Arteta at the time of joining Arsenal and told the Gunners’ official website on July 4, 2022: “We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future.

“I believe 100 per cent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well.

“He helped me a lot [at Manchester City]. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something.

“He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players.”

Jesus added: “I followed Arsenal when I was young because of [Thierry] Henry.

“Obviously I didn’t follow too many European teams but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like ‘wow, this club is big’.

“When I played against Arsenal I was looking at the Emirates and it was a very good stadium, so I’m very excited to play here.

“I’m so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy. I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones.

“I know there are a lot of top players. They are young and I’m still young as well, so I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well and to try to do my best.”

It seems that Jesus’s dream at Arsenal is about to come to an end, as the striker will pay for the Gunners’ failure to win the Premier League title with him leading the line.

Latest Arsenal news: £70m ‘offer’ ready, William Saliba contract decision

🔴 Arsenal ready £70m ‘offer’ for leading LaLiga star as Andrea Berta prepares for shock sale – report

🔴 Mikel Arteta ‘knows’ William Saliba decision after Arsenal contract offer as Real Madrid learn fate – report

🔴 Fabrizio Romano gives emphatic two-word verdict on Arsenal selling ‘talent of the century’

POLL: Who was the best signing Arsenal made under Edu?