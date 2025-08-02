Gabriel Jesus could be the victim of Arsenal’s signing of Viktor Gyokeres and has swiftly been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium after being pushed down the pecking order. But where will he go next?

Arsenal thought the signing of Jesus from Manchester City for £45m in 2022 was a coup. After all, they had just finished fifth in the 2021-22 Premier League table and spotted an opportunity to improve up front. Rarely given the chance to be the main man at the Etihad Stadium, Jesus took the opportunity.

But he only scored 11 goals in his first season with Arsenal and has never improved on that tally, scoring eight in his second and seven in his third before being sidelined with a serious injury.

Indeed, Jesus could have had a much stronger spell in north London without a series of physical setbacks. But Arsenal couldn’t afford to be patient for much longer after finishing as runners up in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons and have signed the prolific Gyokeres to be their new main centre-forward.

Although Jesus isn’t expected to return from his injury until November, he’ll still be wondering about his place in Arsenal’s long-term plans upon his return – and where else he could take his career if game time is going to be harder to come by.

Speculation is already starting to pile up about the clubs who could be interested in signing Jesus, who remains one of Arsenal’s highest earners, so here are all the contenders to have been linked so far.

Flamengo

Jesus has been backed to return to his native Brazil, with Flamengo tipped as one of the main options. A move there would reunite him with recent Arsenal colleague, Jorginho, who made the move before the Club World Cup.

Reports in South America have even suggested Jesus has approved a move to Flamengo, but Fabrizio Romano has played the speculation down.

It was RTI Esporte that claimed Flamengo opened talks with Jesus’ representatives, trying to orchestrate a loan with an option to buy him in 2026.

Romano soon responded that there were no talks between Flamengo and Arsenal, though.

Palmeiras

The other Brazilian club linked with Jesus so far is the one he used to play for before joining Man City: Palmeiras.

Jesus’ recovery is reportedly being monitored by the team he previously scored 28 goals for from 83 games.

In fact, Jesus posted on social media in June that he was using Palmeiras’ training facilities during his road to recovery.

Talk of a Palmeiras return for Jesus has generated enthusiasm in Brazil, but UOL Esporte has clarified that he still has a market in Europe and while his former club’s doors will always be open to him, now is unlikely to be the time, especially while they have former Barcelona flop Vitor Roque leading the line.

Newcastle United

If there’s a Premier League club who could have a gaping hole in the striker department soon, it will be Newcastle if they sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

Newcastle have already released Callum Wilson this summer and missed out on ideal target Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool themselves.

A report from Caught Offside in July claimed Newcastle were tracking Jesus’ situation, even though he wouldn’t be able to be an immediate reinforcement.

His versatility and ability to play as a high-pressing winger would also allow Newcastle to link him up with another centre-forward in addition to recent attacking signing, Anthony Elanga.

Tottenham Hotspur

The other interested party from the Premier League mentioned in the same report were Tottenham Hotspur, in what would be a controversial move between north London rivals.

After all, the last player to go from Arsenal to Spurs was William Gallas in 2010 and that was as a free agent.

Spurs could do with some more competition for Dominic Solanke up front, but there will be more realistic targets on their shortlist than Jesus.

AC Milan

Jesus claimed to be an AC Milan fan when explaining his decision to say no to their Italian rivals Inter and Juventus in 2016.

And he could get the chance to make a dream move if Caught Offside‘s information is accurate.

Milan are building a new project after the return of Massimiliano Allegri as head coach, but have still been linked with new strikers despite the addition of Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord in January.

Inter Milan

He’s rejected them before, but could Jesus end up wearing Inter colours? The same report added them back into contention for his signature, although it must be noted that Cristian Chivu’s side have already bought Ange-Yoan Bonny up front this summer.

Bonny actually followed Chivu to Inter, since they both finished last season at Parma.

Barcelona

Barcelona have little need for a new starting centre-forward right now, with Robert Lewandowski still in prime goalscoring form at the age of 36.

Marcus Rashford has been brought in to add another element to the attack, but mainly as a left-winger.

Caught Offside has claimed Barcelona would be interested in Jesus to futureproof themselves as a long-term successor to Lewandowski.