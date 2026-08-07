Arsenal pushing £20m forward sale as Napoli make contact

Gabriel Jesus is set to be sold by Arsenal

Arsenal are hoping for a sale of Gabriel Jesus before the transfer window closes, as the Brazilian forward enters the final year of his contract and finds himself further down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The 29-year-old, who arrived from Manchester City for £45million in 2022, has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, including a lengthy knee layoff. Last campaign he managed just 14 Premier League appearances and six goals, and this summer he sits behind Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

With his deal expiring in June 2027, the Gunners view this window as their last realistic chance to recoup a fee rather than lose him on a free transfer.

Arsenal have set an asking price of £18-20m and have already fielded enquiries from several clubs.

Napoli have emerged as the most active suitors in recent days, making contact with Jesus’ representatives.

The Serie A side, now managed by Massimiliano Allegri, see the versatile forward as a potential addition if they can shift Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Lucca.

AC Milan and Juventus have also registered interest, while Atletico Madrid have held previous talks amid Arsenal’s pursuit of Julián Alvarez.

Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Besiktas have explored options, while Fenerbahce are keen on a loan arrangement. Everton retain longer-standing interest but have not made any serious moves.

Jesus himself has fuelled speculation by speaking warmly of Italian football. “I grew up watching Serie A and dreamed of playing in Italy,” he told the Italian press.

Scoring twice at San Siro against Inter last season felt like fulfilling that childhood ambition for the striker.

Arsenal want permanent Gabriel Jesus exit

A permanent move remains Arsenal’s preference. Sources say a loan is not a realistic option, especially with his contract situation. Plus, it would require a big loan fee to compensate for the loss of a sale.

Whether a deal materialises before the deadline depends on the right offer and Jesus’ willingness to accept a new challenge.

For now, the Gunners are pushing to complete a sale that would free up wages and squad space while giving the experienced Brazil international the regular football he seeks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly found three dazzling alternatives to Vinicius Junior.