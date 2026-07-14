Arsenal are actively trying to sell striker Gabriel Jesus in the coming weeks, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that AC Milan are among the leading contenders to sign the Brazilian.

Jesus, 29, has entered the final year of his contract and the Gunners have informed interested parties that they will listen to offers in the region of £20million.

The forward, who joined from Manchester City in 2022 for £45million, has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

He made just 14 Premier League appearances last term, scoring six goals, and now finds himself behind Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz in the pecking order.

Arsenal view this window as their final opportunity to recoup a fee before they lose Jesus on a free transfer next summer, and they are working hard with his representatives to secure his exit.

The striker has made clear his desire to stay at the Emirates and complete what he described last December as “unfinished business.” However, he has also admitted he wants regular playing time and has a long-held admiration for Italian football.

Arsenal have made it clear to Jesus that he is not going to be first choice, and are keen to sell him in this window. Sources have confirmed this message has been reiterated to him over the last week.

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AC Milan leading contenders to sign Arsenal star

Several clubs have formally registered interest in Jesus.

AC Milan are understood to hold the strongest desire among Italian sides and are in contact with Arsenal, while Juventus have enquired and are weighing up a £20million offer.

Atletico Madrid have also made contact and are in dialogue with Arsenal, amid the Gunners’ continued interest in Julian Alvarez.

More recently, Turkish clubs have made contact with Jesus’ representatives.

Fenerbahce have placed Jesus at the top of their shortlist for a marquee signing, with a loan deal involving a large wage contribution under discussion.

Fenerbahce have agreed a deal worth an initial £33million to sign Mason Greenwood from Marseille. That has stretched their finances and makes the permanent signing of Jesus likely unaffordable for the club this summer.

Besiktas have made initial approaches through intermediaries as an alternative option. However, Arsenal would much prefer a permanent sale and the money in the bank, especially given his contract situation.

A return to boyhood club Palmeiras remains a distant dream for Jesus. Brazilian sides are monitoring his situation, but the finances required makes a return to his home country unlikely at this stage.

Talks are ongoing and as it stands Serie A is his most likely destination. Jesus may want to stay but Arsenal are keen to move him on as soon as possible and help fund towards their own incomings.

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