Arsenal are not actively looking to sell Gabriel Martinelli in the summer transfer window, with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta’s stance on the Brazil forward and another winger – Belgian star Leandro Trossard – also coming to light.

Martinelli has been on the books of Arsenal since 2019 when he joined from Ituano and has developed into a fine winger. The Brazil international has made 209 appearances for the north London club, scoring 48 goals and providing 26 assists in the process.

The 23-year-old has had injury problems this season and is on the sidelines at the moment. Martinelli scored seven goals and gave four assists in 35 matches in all competitions forArsenal before he suffered a hamstring injury against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

There has been speculation over Martinelli’s future in recent days, but Arsenal are not actively planning to sell the forward this summer.

Arteta values Martinelli, who is very much in the Arsenal manager’s plans for next season.

There is even the possibility that Arsenal could extend Martinelli’s contract and offer him improved terms.

There have been some early discussions on that front already, even though the Brazilian signed a new contract with Arsenal in February 2023 that has him tied to the Premier League club until 2027.

Martinelli has got a high ceiling, and Arteta wants the Arsenal forward to rediscover his goalscoring form.

The Arsenal boss is optimistic that Martinelli can get to double figures in terms of goals this season once he recovers his full fitness.

The winger is unlikely to return to action before the international break, but he will still have enough matches to add more to his goal-tally.

Mikel Arteta stance on Leandro Trossard revealed

Along with Martinelli, Arteta would also love to keep Trossard in his Arsenal team for next season.

The 30-year-old Belgium international winger joined Arsenal from Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2023.

Trossard has since gone on to score 24 goals and provide 19 assists in 108 appearances for the Gunners.

But with the winger being out of contract in the summer of 2026, and Trossard’s age a factor, Arsenal could listen to offers. There is concrete interest from Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal may look for an outgoing to help them sign a top-quality number nine, such as Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig or Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, so any sale of players would go to fund such a move. Sesko is a more realistic target given Newcastle don’t wish or plan to sell Isak this summer.

However, Arsenal will not sell both Martinelli and Trossard this summer. It would be a case of one of them leaving.

STATS: Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal