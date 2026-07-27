Gabriel Martinelli reaches decision on leaving Arsenal as Mikel Arteta smitten with Vinicius Junior

As Arsenal plan to raid Real Madrid for Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Martinelli’s stance on his future at the Emirates Stadium has been revealed by a reliable source.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported over the weekend that Arsenal want to sign Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Arsenal have been in talks with the camp of the Madrid striker.

Real Madrid are willing to sell the winger this summer if he does not sign a new contract.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2026.

The Telegraph has reported that Arsenal are so keen on Vinicius Junior that they are willing to make him their highest-paid footballer.

BBC Sport has reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ‘smitten’ with the prospect of having the 26-year-old Brazilian superstar in his team.

The report has stated: ‘Sources close to Arsenal insist he is just one of a number of options the club are exploring in their search for a left-sided attacker, after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea.

‘However, BBC Sport understands Arteta has become so smitten with the notion of signing Vinicius that he is viewed internally as the club’s number one target.’

Vinicius Junior prefers to play on the left, and Arsenal are looking for a specialist left-winger.

Leandro Trossard has left for Besiktas, and although Christos Tzolis has joined from Club Brugge, Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are still keen on a new left winger.

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Gabriel Martinelli ‘is happy at Arsenal’

BBC Sport has also reported that despite Arsenal’s ongoing pursuit of Vinicius Junior, winger Gabriel Martinelli has no plans to leave.

Like Vinicius Junior, Martinelli, too, plays on the left wing.

The report has claimed: ‘It is understood that Martinelli, who has up to two years left on his contract, is happy at Arsenal and will only consider leaving for an opportunity that suits him.’

Arsenal, though, are willing to cash in on Martinelli, who plays with Vinicius Junior for the Brazil national football team.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on July 14 that Arsenal are ‘open to Gabriel Martinelli leaving this summer should the right offer arrive’.

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