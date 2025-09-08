Arsenal ready to sell ‘talent of the century’ as Andrea Berta adopts ruthless approach

Arsenal are ready to sell one of their best players who hugely impressed former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, according to a report, which has named the replacement that Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has already identified.

After missing out on the Premier League title to Liverpool last season, Arsenal were very active in the summer transfer window. Berta handed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie to enhance the Gunners’ chances of becoming the champions of England in the 2025/26 campaign.

There were departures, too, with Jorginho, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior among the notable players to leave Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli was also linked with a move away from Arsenal in the early days of the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich were interested in Martinelli, but the defending Bundesliga champions eventually signed Luis Diaz from Liverpool instead.

According to CaughtOffSide, Martinelli could leave Arsenal in the January transfer window, with Berta willing to offload the Brazil international winger for good.

In 2019, then Liverpool manager Klopp was awestruck by Martinelli and dubbed the winger a “talent of the century”, while also describing him as “really unbelievable”.

Martinelli was 18 at the time, and although the winger took great strides in the following years, according to CaughtOffSide, the Brazil international’s failure to consistently perform week in and week out in the past two seasons has led Arsenal to consider his future.

Arsenal wanted £60million (€69m, $81m) for Martinelli in the summer transfer window, but most suitors were willing to pay £40m (€46m, $54m).

AC Milan are keen on a January transfer for Martinelli, with the Serie A giants having identified the 24-year-old as ‘an ideal replacement’ for Rafael Leao.

Arsenal want Real Madrid star Rodrygo to replace Gabriel Martinelli

CaughtOffSide is the second source in a matter of days to suggest that Martinelli’s days at Arsenal are numbered.

The Athletic reported last week that ‘Martinelli could become the next victim of Arsenal’s ongoing evolution’.

While Arsenal may have concerns over Martinelli’s progress, the winger himself believes that he is a better player now than he was three years ago.

Martinelli told the Brazilian media: “Now I’ve had more time in Europe, and that matters.

“I’m young, but I’ve already played several matches for Arsenal. I feel I’m better than when I was first called up in 2020 and when I was at the 2022 World Cup.

“It’s the Brazilian national team, there will certainly be many players competing.

“But it’s healthy competition, everyone gets along very well. I’m happy to be here and have the opportunity to play.”

Martinelli generally plays on the left wing for Arsenal, and, incidentally, it is his Brazilian compatriot, Rodrygo, that Berta wants to sign as his replacement.

TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid were willing to sell Rodrygo for €100million (£86.2m, $116m) in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international winger decided to stay and fight for his place in Xabi Alonso’s starting line-up at Real Madrid, despite the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City showing interest in him.

However, a report has claimed that Rodrygo could decide to leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window if he fails to get regular playing time, with a place in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals at stake.

