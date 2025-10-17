Andrea Berta U-turn COMPLETE as £60m Arsenal star gets Mikel Arteta endorsement – ‘Doing what we expect’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s latest comments on Gabriel Martinelli suggest that Andrea Berta will surely make a U-turn on his stance to sell the Brazil international, as the winger goes from strength to strength for both club and country.

Martinelli was the subject of interest from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025. The defending Bundesliga champions eventually signed Luis Diaz from Liverpool, but, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern’s interest in Arsenal star Martinelli is still there.

CaughtOffside reported in September that Arsenal sporting director, Andrea Berta, is willing to sell Martinelli in the January transfer window to fund a deal for Rodrygo, who has since publicly said that he wants to stay at Real Madrid.

AC Milan are said to be keen on Martinelli, for whom Arsenal reportedly wanted £60million (€69m, $81m) in the summer of 2025.

Martinelli has responded to speculation on his future by turning on the style for Arsenal and Brazil.

The 24-year-old has started just four matches in all competitions for the Gunners this season, but he has still scored three goals and given one assist.

Martinelli scored for Brazil in their 3-2 defeat to Japan in a friendly international on Tuesday, leading Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to sing his praises ahead of the Premier League game against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on Saturday.

Arteta told BBC Sport about Martinelli: “He’s doing what we expect from everybody to do.

“He’s got the minutes, the opportunity to deliver and to impact the game and especially the results.

“And then his attitude overall, his behaviour, the way he trains, the way he carries himself, his willingness to learn constantly.

“There are many examples throughout the team.

“But I’m very pleased to see Gabi going to the national team again and scoring and performing well.

“That’s all good signs because when they come back, the spirit is good, the confidence is good, so everything is easier.”

Arteta’s aforementioned comments highlight just how good Martinelli has been, and it is now hard to envisage Berta selling the Brazilian anytime soon, especially in the January transfer window.

Martinelli can only get better, and it is very likely that he will continue to score goals and contribute to Arsenal’s wins.

