Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who wants Rodrygo from Real Madrid but will have to sell Gabriel Martinelli first

Arsenal will have to sell one of their best players to sign Rodrygo, according to journalist David Ornstein, as another reliable source, Fabrizio Romano, describes the Real Madrid forward as a “dream target” for Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

Although Arsenal have made just one signing so far in the summer transfer window, bringing in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are working hard behind the scenes to get in more players to enhance the Gunners’ chances of winning the Premier League title next season.

There are deals in place for Arsenal to sign midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard from Real Sociedad and Brentford, respectively.

The north London club are also in talks to secure the services of defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia and winger Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace.

Rodrygo is also on Arsenal’s radar, with the future of the Brazil international forward at Madrid wrapped up in uncertainty.

The Brazil international forward was not happy with his limited playing time and the position he operated in at Madrid under then manager Carlo Ancelotti last season.

While it remains to be seen what new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso decides, Arsenal are said to be willing to play Rodrygo in his favoured left-hand side of the attack.

That is where Gabriel Martinelli operates for Arsenal. One of the quickest and best attacking players in the Premier League, the 24-year-old is also a Brazil international and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Reliable journalist Ornstein has claimed that while Arsenal have Rodrygo and Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon on their radar, a move for either is only possible if Martinelli leaves.

Ornstein said on The Athletic FC Podcast: “Arsenal always wanted to strengthen on the left wing, but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli there.

“If he were to leave, then you could see them bringing in a top left-sided winger. If he’s not to leave, I don’t think so.”

Ornstein added: “We’ve reported on the likes of Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon, I think that’s if Martinelli leaves. I don’t necessarily think that’s if he was to stay.”

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪The dream Arsenal attack with two new signings to join Bukayo Saka

Rodrygo is Arsenal’s ‘dream target’

Trusted journalist Romano revealed last month that it is Arsenal manager Arteta who is driving the Gunners’ pursuit of Rodrygo.

The Italian transfer guru said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal love Rodrygo. When I say Arsenal, it’s about the management, it’s about the coach, it’s about Mikel Arteta.

“They consider Rodrygo as a fantastic player, a dream target as a winger, also because they feel Nico Williams is impossible to reach this summer.

“Rodrygo, he remains a strong name, for sure, in the list at Arsenal.”

While most media outlets, both in England and Spain, have noted that Rodrygo has not yet made a final decision on his future, TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that the forward will tell Madrid that he is planning to leave once the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup comes to an end.

Bailey told TBR this week: “I think Rodrygo is quickly emerging as Arsenal’s dream target.

“From what I’m hearing from people close to the situation, once Real Madrid get back from the Club World Cup, Rodrygo is going to make it clear that he wants to leave.

“I think Rodrygo’s situation is going to come to a head, I think Madrid will confirm Vinicius Junior’s new contract once they are back, which is already in place.

“Arda Guler, as we spoke about before, is a player who Xabi Alonso loves and we’ve seen that at the Club World Cup.

“It’s not that Alonso dislikes Rodrygo or anything, but you know, you’ve got Franco Mastantuano coming who we understand will play on the wing, probably on the right.

“I think everything points towards Rodrygo leaving and my belief is that Arsenal will be towards the top of his desired places to go. Arsenal know what kind of fee it will take to sign Rodrygo, around £75m, they know about his wages, and that hasn’t scared them off one bit.

“It would be a huge feather in Berta’s cap to sign Rodrygo, and there’s a genuine belief within the Arsenal camp that the Brazilian would be an outstanding fit.

“But that doesn’t stop Arsenal from bringing in two wide players, I think there is a real possibility that they do that.”

Latest Arsenal news: Shock Liverpool raid, Eberechi Eze plan

A report has revealed that Arsenal have beaten Manchester United to the signing of a top European striker in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are planning a shock raid on Liverpool for a complete midfielder, with the Premier League champions setting a price-tag on him.

A report has revealed how Arsenal plan to convince Crystal Palace and Eberechi Eze to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

QUIZ: How much should Arsenal offer for Real Madrid star Rodrygo?