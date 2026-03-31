Arsenal are preparing for a significant squad overhaul this summer, with Gabriel Martinelli among the players who could depart the Emirates Stadium, amid growing interest around Europe.

TEAMtalk understands the Gunners are open to the sale of the Brazilian winger as they look to refresh their attacking options and generate funds for new signings.

The 24-year-old has seen his role diminish in recent months, often featuring from the bench behind Leandro Trossard.

Despite his undoubted talent and past heroics in the Champions League, where he has delivered key contributions, Martinelli is no longer guaranteed a starting place in Mikel Arteta’s evolving side.

Arsenal value him in the region of £50million or more, but sources close to the situation indicate the club will listen to serious offers rather than block a potential exit.

Sources have told us that Martinelli is keen to keep playing in the Champions League and wants to be a key player at his next club.

The forward remains ambitious and believes he can thrive with regular minutes in Europe’s premier competition. While he has spoken positively about his time at Arsenal, a move that offers guaranteed first-team football and continued European exposure appears to appeal strongly.

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Atletico Madrid in the mix for Arsenal star

Several clubs have already shown interest. Atletico Madrid have made enquiries about Martinelli and could intensify their pursuit, potentially as part of a double deal involving Gabriel Jesus.

Diego Simeone’s side are seeking attacking reinforcements ahead of another La Liga and Champions League campaign. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Marseille are closely monitoring the situation, viewing the Brazilian as a dynamic addition to their squads.

Interest from the Saudi Pro League, including Al-Nassr, remains a possibility, though Martinelli was previously reluctant to make such a switch. His stance may be reassessed after the 2026 World Cup, depending on the offers on the table.

Martinelli’s contract runs until 2027, with Arsenal holding a one-year extension option, giving the club control over any negotiations.

However, with Arteta eager to bring in a new left-sided attacker, a departure this summer looks increasingly likely if the right opportunity arises for all parties.

The coming months promise to be pivotal in determining the next chapter of the Brazilian’s career.

Latest Arsenal news: Real Madrid attacker wanted / Tonali update

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update earlier today that Arsenal and Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race for Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler.

The 20-year-old Turkish international’s future at the Bernabeu is in doubt and the Gunners are exploring a potential summer move.

In other news, Arsenal are understood to be ‘serious’ about a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

Manchester United are equally as keen on the Italian international, and it could take north of £100million to lure him from St James’ Park.

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