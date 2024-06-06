Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed which club he would quit the Gunners for ‘tomorrow’ if he had the chance, which will be mildly concerning given the significant interest that has emerged in the player in recent months.

The Brazilian, who alongside his fellow centre-back William Saliba formed part of the best defence in the Premier League this past season, has been mentioned as a major target for the likes of Real Madrid and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal let in just 29 goals in 38 league outings as they were just pipped to the title by Manchester City, with Gabriel and Saliba without doubt the best defensive pairing in the English top flight.

Indeed, the 26-year-old has emerged as one of Arsenal’s most important players since his £27m move from Lille back in 2020 and featured in all but two of the club’s Premier League games outings last season.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Gabriel made his 150th appearance for the Gunners earlier in the campaign and although he currently remains under contract until the summer of 2027, that’s not stopped him planning for his future.

And it appears that a return to his native Brazil is uppermost in his thoughts after admitting that his dream is to play for Corinthians one day.

He has been regularly spotted at their games and was filmed taking public transport to a match in Sao Paulo last month.

And, despite his love for Arsenal, Gabriel admits he would join the Brazilian giants ‘tomorrow’ if he had the chance, having supported them as a child.

“Corinthians, that’s since I was born,” Gabriel said when discussing his love for Corinthians. “And today I don’t think it has to be any different.

“I still go to Corinthians games by train. It’s my dream, I want to play for Corinthians, I want to feel that energy.”

Corinthians dream is real for Gabriel

Asked whether he can see himself one day playing for them, he added: “It’s something to think about.

“Sometimes I stop and think, ‘Do you dream of playing for Corinthians?’ I do. ‘When would you play for Corinthians?’ For me, I’d be at Corinthians tomorrow.

“I hope it doesn’t take too long because I want to feel the energy of those fans, who are incredible, as soon as possible.”

For now though, the focus is one going one better than the past season and finally landing that first Premier League title in more than 20 years.

And that is clearly the focus of Arteta as he looks to keep that dominant defence intact for the 2024/25 campaign.

Indeed, the Spaniard admits his players ‘want much more’ after pushing City to the limit.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano talks up Arsenal chances of sublime €60m midfielder deal as Arteta rules out Everton raid

Arteta said, when speaking earlier this week: “Every decision we’re going to make is to be better, without losing who we are and everything that is taking us in the position that we are now as a football club, as a team.

“The ambition is there. The players, the staff. You can sense it. They want much more. They want to start lifting trophies and that’s the next step.”