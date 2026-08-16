Galatasaray reach decision selling Victor Osimhen to Arsenal as Arteta ‘determined’ to sign 175-goal striker

Galatasaray have warned Arsenal that top striker target Victor Osimhen will not be sold before the end of the summer transfer window, in a clear blow to Mikel Arteta’s desire to bring the Nigerian to Emirates Stadium.

Arteta remains on the hunt for another No.9 to compete with Viktor Gyokeres, after the £75million signing from last summer endured a mixed campaign last time around, despite notching 21 goals in all competitions.

With Gabriel Jesus also set to depart, Arsenal are looking for another central striking option in what will be another jam-packed calendar of fixtures.

Hopes of signing No.1 target Julian Alvarez now appear to be on the wane, despite the Gunners still maintaining an interest, with Atletico Madrid already rebuffing Real Madrid and Barcelona bids for the Argentina international.

That has seen Arsenal switch their focus to Osimhen, as Galatasaray continue work on deals for Gunners pair Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League throughout his career and almost joined Chelsea two years ago.

The 27-year-old, who has also been linked with north London rivals Tottenham, helped Napoli win Serie A in 2023 before playing a crucial role in back-to-back title successes for Galatasaray.

Osimhen has scored 59 times in 74 appearances in Turkey since his £65m move from Napoli and has tallied 175 goals throughout an impressive club career to date.

The Nigeria international spoke about his future on Friday and refused to rule out the possibility of an exit, telling reporters: “There are always rumours during the transfer windows.

“I’ll focus on my job. I’m focused on my work. We’ll see and think about what comes next then.”

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Galatasaray standing firm over Osimhen sale

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek, however, has privately confirmed that Osimhen will not be sold under any circumstances, as per 343 Digital.

“I will not say ‘yes’ to any transaction that will harm Galatasaray or not benefit Galatasaray,’ Ozbek is reported to have told his inner circle.

“What I said about Baris Alper Yilmaz, I am now saying even more strongly about Osimhen. No matter how much the price is, I am not selling Osimhen.”

Galatasaray have already held their ground once with Osimhen this summer after rejecting a €130m (£111m) bid from Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal, who are currently closing in on a top Chelsea star.

Despite Ozbek’s declaration when it comes to keeping Osihmen, Turkish outlet Sozcu claims Arteta remains ‘determined’ to sign the prolific forward, who is viewed as ‘more accessible’ than Atletico star Alvarez.

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday before getting the defence of their Premier League title underway against newly-promoted Coventry on Friday night.