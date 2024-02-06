Thomas Partey has struggled with injury for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly decided to offload injury-prone midfielder Thomas Partey at the end of the season – and has already revealed to Edu of his No 1 target of two potential replacements for the Ghanaian.

Partey moved to Emirates Stadium on deadline day in October 2020, setting the Gunners back a fee of £45m and in a deal that, due to its lateness, completely angered Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, who was left with no time to sign a replacement. Since the move, Partey has made 104 appearances over three-and-a-half years, scoring five goals for Arsenal in that time.

While becoming a big fans favourite for his tigerish displays in the midfield, Partey has barely featured this season due to a string of niggling injuries, making just five appearances to date.

Having been deployed at right-back for the first three games of the season, Partey has managed just two more appearances in all competitions since then, having been sidelined since October after surgery on a thigh injury. Prior to that, a groin injury had ruled him out for the entirity of September.

And while the 30-year-old recently joined the Gunners squad on a warm-weather training camp in Dubai, having been given the green light to return, Partey has now suffered a fresh injury setback with his planned comeback to the squad for last Sunday’s match against Liverpool being aborted.

A frustrated Arteta did not explain hs disappointment at the news, but the tone of his voice was plain for all to hear.

Arsenal decide to cash in on Thomas Partey as price is set

Arteta said: “With Thomas unfortunately we had a little setback a few days ago.

“I’m not a doctor, but he felt something in a very similar area and he wasn’t able to train the last few days.”

Now amid claims that Arteta feels he can no longer rely on Partey and will offload him to the highest bidder, rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia have started doing the rounds.

Juventus are another side who are reported to have a long-standing interest in Partey.

The player currently has just under 18 months left on his deal and, with Arteta deciding he’s not going to extend his stay, the best time to sell the 47-times capped Ghana international will be this summer.

Now, according to the Daily Mirror, Arteta has decided that he will indeed sell Partey this summer, with the player’s days in north London set to draw to an end.

Their report states: ‘Partey is expected to leave Arsenal at the end of the season after failing to shake off persistent injury problems’.

But with just 12 months left on his deal come the summer, Arsenal know their chances of taking a sizeable fee for Partey appear unlikely. And dependent on how often he features between now and the end of the campaign, Arteta may only be able to claw back a fee of around £10m for the injury-prone star.

Arteta has three Arsenal targets and will battle Man Utd for €60m LaLiga star

Per reports, Arteta has drawn up a three-man shortlist of names to replace Partey; two of which are currently within the Premier League.

Their dream target is Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who at 25 has now established himself as one of the best all-round midfielders in the Premier League.

The Brazil international has 11 goal contributions this season (seven goals and four assists) and is rated in the £100m bracket by Villa.

And amid reports Villa may need to sell Luiz the meet FFP regulations, the Gunners could get the chance to sign a star who has long been on Arteta’s radar.

However, given the prices being quoted, together with Arteta’s wish to sign a new striker this summer, the Gunners may need opt for a less expensive option.

As a result, Arteta could also consider a move for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, who once again tops the charts for most tackles made in the Premier League this season.

At 28 and with a £75m price on his head, however, the Gunners may also decide that the Portuguese may not prove as good value for money as the third option they are considering: Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

The 24-year-old Spain international is arguably regarded as the best defensive midfielder in Spain, regularly putting in solid performances for Imanol Alguacil’s side, who are through to the Champions League round-of-16.

With a €60m (£52.3m) exit clause on his head, Arsenal know Zubimendi will prove the cheapest option of their potential summer targets to fill Partey’s shoes.

As a result, the Gunners are strongly tipped to make the four-times capped Spain international their No 1 target.

However, they will need to act swiftly to conclude a deal with Barcelona and Manchester United also very much keen to sign the star.

