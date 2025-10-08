Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid star Arda Guler, and a report has revealed their chances of signing the talented 20-year-old in 2026.

Guler took some time to establish himself at the Bernabeu after joining in 2023, but he has been given a new lease of life under Xabi Alonso, with him featuring in all of their LaLiga games so far.

The Turkish attacking midfielder has notched three goals and three assists in eight league matches, and is a key reason why Madrid currently sit two points clear at the top of the table.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal and Newcastle United have both been keeping close tabs on Guler’s situation, with the hopes of luring him to the Premier League next year.

There have been murmurs of a January bid for the young playmaker, but it seems that Arsenal and Newcastle will have to bide their time to sign Guler, who is contracted with Madrid until 2029.

“I would say it’s probably nearly impossible to sign Arda Guler in January,” journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He’s become more instrumental in the Real Madrid team since the appointment of Xabi Alonso. He’s obviously got the trust of Alonso. He’s been picked ahead of some of the other real big names in that Real Madrid team.

“And to be fair to Guler, he’s rewarded that faith that Alonso has shown him in him with goals and assists.

“So look, Guler’s a top player. He’s shown that for Real Madrid this season and he’s shown that in the past for Turkey. He’s under a long-term contract with Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid are not going to weaken their squad in January because they will be competing for silverware on all fronts, La Liga, Champions League and everything else.

“So yeah, don’t think there’ll be any possibility of Guler leaving. And as I said, I think he’s establishing himself as a key man.”

Arsenal don’t need to splash the cash on Real Madrid ace

Arsenal are always looking out for the best emerging talents in football, but with a big fee likely required to lure Guler from the Bernabeu and a sale unlikely, they need not be too concerned.

Guler’s best position is in attacking midfield, and Mikel Arteta already has world-class options at his disposal in that area.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard has looked back to his brilliant best recently, but after he suffered a knee injury over the weekend, could face a period on the sidelines.

However, £67.5m summer signing Eberechi Eze looks set to take his place in the No 10 role in his absence, and has already shown flashes of brilliance this term.

Mikel Merino is another option to play in a more advanced role and he opened his Premier League scoring account two weeks ago in a crucial 2-1 win over Newcastle, while top youngster Ethan Nwaneri could also feature there.

Kai Haverez can also play in attacking midfield, and will be another option there for Arteta once he is back from a knee injury, though that could be a couple of months away by all accounts.

An injury to Eze, Merino or Nwaneri could shake things up, but as things stand Arsenal are happy with their squad and a big-money move for Guler in January seems unlikely at this stage.

Latest Arsenal news: Secret deal DONE / Dortmund star eyed

Meanwhile, goalkeeper David Raya has been rewarded with improved terms at Arsenal, though his contract, which is valid until 2028, hasn’t been extended.

Jurrien Timber and Bukayo Saka are also expected to pen fresh terms with the North London side in the near future.

In other news, Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, but have been warned that his price tag could ‘skyrocket’ in 2026.