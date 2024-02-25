Game over for hapless Arsenal man as Arteta spies £13m replacement he’s wanted for some time

Arsenal have already identified their replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, as Mikel Arteta wants £13m-rated Diant Ramaj, who he had his eyes on before this season.

The reasons that Ramsdale is not currently in the Arsenal side are curious. Indeed, he hardly put a foot wrong last season, and in fact saved his side from a certain loss against Liverpool in crunch time in the campaign – one of a number of important moments.

Despite the fact he had been one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers for the past couple of seasons, Arteta decided he wanted to give him competition, and signed David Raya in the summer.

After four games watching Ramsdale from the sidelines in the league – all wins – the Spaniard usurped him of his position, and has remained in it throughout the season.

That he’s not covered himself in glory and Ramsdale has still not taken his place back suggests he’s never going to.

The Englishman is not likely to sit idly by and watch somebody play in his place when he knows he could be impacting games elsewhere.

There have been multiple links to other sides, including Chelsea, and it’s also been suggested Ramsdale wants out.

Indeed, the latest on the stopper states he’s ready to move on at the end of the season, and while Fabrizio Romano has reported the Blues aren’t working on a deal for him, given the goalkeeper’s quality, it can’t be hard to find a side that is.

Arteta has replacement goalkeeper ready

And if Ramsdale is to leave, Arsenal will take no time in replacing him.

Indeed, they reportedly already have in mind who they want to take his spot: Ajax man Ramaj.

According to transfer insider Steve Kay, Arteta has been tracking the goalkeeper since before he moved to Ajax in the summer.

“Arsenal also liked him when he was at Eintracht Frankfurt,” Kay told FootballTransfers.

Arteta therefore won’t be too bothered by Ramsdale leaving, as he’s been tracking his replacement for a while, which could mean he’s known he’d have to replace him for a while.

Ramaj rated at £13million

Kay also detailed how Ramaj has a number of assets that mean he’d fit well in Arteta’s system, and a price tag which is very affordable, and likely a lot less than Ramsdale – with two years left on his contract – will sell for if he goes this summer.

“He’s good on the ball which is something Mikel Arteta certainly wants. He’s also excellent at long balls to the attackers and could be the perfect back-up at Arsenal,” Kay said.

“Ramaj’s also a great shot-stopper. He’s brave in coming out for crosses. The only question mark, if anything, is his handling.

“As for his value, I’m told he wouldn’t cost a lot. A fee of €15m (approx £13m) has been mentioned to me.”

Ramaj has played 17 Eredivisie games after ascending to Ajax’s no.1 spot following six games on the bench at the start of the season, and has saved just over 70 per cent of the shots he has faced.

