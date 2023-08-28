Game over for long-serving Arsenal star, as Fabrizio Romano reveals possible destination after failed bid

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed an Arsenal centre-half is “expected to leave” before the summer window closes, and a club who’ve already seen a bid rejected now have fresh competition.

Rob Holding has been on the Gunners’ books since 2016, though his seven-plus-year association with the club appears to be coming to an end.

The 27-year-old is way down the pecking order at the Emirates. William Saliba and Ben White are favoured in his preferred right centre-back position. At left centre-back, his path is blocked by Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal’s plans over the final days of the window will primarily revolve around trimming the size of their squad.

Kieran Tierney recently completed a loan move to Real Sociedad, though was by no means alone on Arsenal’s chopping block. Holding and Tierney were recently named by the Daily Mail on a nine-man list of stars who could be turfed out.

Turkish giant Besiktas have long been rumoured to be Holding’s likeliest next destination.

Indeed, the Athletic confirmed Besiktas previously failed with a €2.5m (approx. £2.1m) bid for Holding back in July.

L’Equipe reported last week that Besiktas had re-opened negotiations with the Gunners in an attempt to forge a deal before the 11pm deadline on September 1.

Now, trusted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has echoed claims Holding’s time at the Emirates is up. However, the journalist brought news of Besiktas facing fresh competition for the player.

Romano tweeted Holding is “still expected to leave Arsenal in the final days of the transfer window.” Furthermore, there are reportedly discussions ongoing right now to make that happen.

But rather than Besiktas, Romano revealed as yet unnamed Spanish sides are “asking for [the] conditions” it’ll take to land the centre-back.

Holding was named on the bench for Arsenal’s Community Shield success over Manchester City.

However, he’s been overlooked from all three of Mikel Arteta’s matchday squads in the Premier League this season.

