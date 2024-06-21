Game over for transfer-listed Arsenal forward as West Ham, Nott’m Forest make their moves

An Arsenal forward they’re willing to sell and who is seeking a move away has been the subject of approaches from West Ham and Nottingham Forest, and how much a transfer will cost has been confirmed.

Arsenal’s approach to the summer window is set to mirror the stance they adopted this time 12 months ago. The Gunners are well aware they’re on the cusp of lifting major trophies and only wish to sign elite-level stars who’ll improve their starting eleven.

The flip side to that is players of that calibre are likely to cost huge fees. To free up funds to put towards blockbuster arrivals, a series of player exits are being sought.

Sales of homegrown stars in particular are extra lucrative for clubs. Indeed, the proceeds from such sales represent pure profit on the balance sheet.

Emile Smith Rowe is one academy graduate Arsenal will entertain offers for. Prior reports have claimed bids in the £30m region will be accepted.

Another homegrown star Arsenal will cut loose is winger Reiss Nelson.

Trusted reporter David Ornstein recently revealed Nelson, 24, has informed Arsenal he wishes to explore his opportunities in the market.

Nelson has rarely got a look-in under Mikel Arteta of late, with his customary right wing position sewn up by Bukayo Saka.

Ornstein stated Fulham, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and West Ham were all showing interest in the player.

Double approach for Reiss Nelson; likely transfer cost revealed

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, two of those clubs – Forest and West Ham – have acted on their interest.

They state the Premier League pair have made official contact with Arsenal regarding the signing of Nelson.

FI also take the claims Nelson is open to leaving Arsenal a step further. Indeed, the report described Nelson as now being ‘keen’ to leave the north London club.

On the subject of how much a transfer will cost, Ornstein listed a £20m figure. In contrast, FI state Arsenal are actually seeking a slightly higher sum in the £25m-£30m range.

If multiple clubs bid, the Gunners will fancy their chances of generating a fee at the top end of those estimates.

Nelson is contracted to Arsenal until 2027, thus putting Mikel Arteta’s side in a strong bargaining position.

