Gary Lineker believes that Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes is the best defender in the world, as Andrea Berta’s decision to hand the Brazilian star a new deal looks like a masterclass now.

Much is made about William Saliba and his status as a top defender for Arsenal and France, but the Emirates Stadium faithful will also know how good Gabriel is. A regular in manager Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up, Gabriel’s aggression, tackling and heading ability have made him a standout in the Premier League.

Gabriel joined Arsenal from Lille in the summer of 2020 for £27million (€31m, $36m) and has gone on to make 222 appearances for the north London club.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta realised the importance of Gabriel soon after he took up his role and handed him a new contract in June 2025.

It will see the Brazil international stay at Arsenal until 2029, according to BBC Sport, and the Gunners’ deal with Gabriel is vindicated by his impressive performances since.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker has been hugely impressed with Gabriel and believes that he is the best central defender in the world.

Lineker on the Rest Is Football podcast after watching Arsenal’s 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek: “The first goal was Gabriel, and we had a little kind of mini-debate on the group chat that we have about where would Gabriel rank in terms of defenders in the world at the moment, central defenders.

“And I think we’d have him right up there.

“Now, he may not be the most silky on the ball compared with one or two other, perhaps playmaker-type central defenders, but we’re a bit old school, particularly Alan (Shearer) and me.

“When it comes to actually defending, and also threats in both ends, and he’s quick as well.

“I mean, it’s hard to think of any actually out and out better defender in world football.”

Nigel Reo-Coker also praises Arsenal defender Gabriel

Gabriel was among the goals for Arsenal in their 4-0 win against Atletico at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old Brazil international central defender opened the scoring in the Champions League game in the 57th minute when he headed home Declan Rice’s brilliant free-kick.

Like Lineker, former West Ham United midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker was also impressed with Gabriel.

Reo-Coker said on CBS Sports: “We need to have a conversation about Gabriel and ask if he is now one of the best centre-backs in the world? I think so.

“Look at the role he plays in the final third. What I love about him is he’s got so much desire to get to the ball, whether that be at the back or when he goes up.

“The two centre-backs pride themselves on keeping clean sheets and are willing to defend all day long. Arsenal might have the best defence in European football as of right now.”

